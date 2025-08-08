How To Apply For Tinted Glass Permit In Nigeria: A Detailed 9-Step Process By Police Portal

In an effort to simplify access to official documentation for vehicle owners, the Nigeria Police Force has released a detailed nine-step process for obtaining a tinted glass permit via its official digital platform.

Motorists seeking to obtain this permit are now required to use the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) portal, accessible at www.possap.gov.ng, where they can register using one of three valid identification options: National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), or Tax Identification Number (TIN).

After selecting a valid ID type, applicants must fill out a registration form with accurate and verifiable personal details. Upon completion, users are prompted to create a secure account and verify it through a confirmation code sent directly to their registered email.

Once account verification is successful, applicants can sign in with their credentials and proceed to the next stage—applying for the “Tinted Glass Permit” service. This section requires applicants to provide complete vehicle information and upload the necessary documents.

Users are urged to carefully cross-check all entered data and uploaded files for accuracy before proceeding to make the required payment using the available online payment options.

Following successful payment, applicants must schedule a mandatory vehicle inspection and biometric data capture appointment at any nearby Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department office. This final step completes the application process and ensures verification of both the vehicle and the applicant’s identity.

This digitized process was launched in line with the Nigeria Police Force’s broader vision to boost transparency, improve service delivery, and eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks.

According to BizWatch Nigeria, the renewal of the tinted glass permit issuance was implemented following directives from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as part of efforts to regulate the use of tinted vehicle windows while protecting citizens from undue harassment.

The official announcement came through a statement issued on Wednesday by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who explained that the new online system was a response to widespread public concerns about indiscriminate police stops targeting vehicles with factory-installed tints.