K1 De Ultimate Apologises Over Abuja Airport Incident, Denies Alcohol Allegation

Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has tendered an apology over the August 5, 2025 incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement personally signed on Friday, K1 expressed regret over the controversy but insisted that the flask he carried contained only water, not alcohol, as some reports alleged.

“The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was, to say the least, unfortunate. Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me. Contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask contained only water — not alcohol,” he stated.

K1 explained that the flask was empty during two separate security checks and was only filled with water at the airport lounge before he proceeded to the tarmac. He stressed that he had not yet boarded the aircraft, “let alone being deboarded,” adding that CCTV footage could verify his account.

The Fuji maestro apologised to the Presidency, the Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, ValueJet, and Nigerians in general.

“I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols. My unwavering patriotism and loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria have never been in doubt. I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades,” he said.

K1 reaffirmed his commitment to his role as a cultural ambassador for Nigerian music and thanked his fans for their unwavering support.