Davido And Chioma Kick Off $3.7 Million Miami Wedding with Star-Studded Havana Night Celebration

Nigerian Afrobeats powerhouse David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke have officially begun their much-anticipated white wedding festivities in Miami, Florida — and they’re sparing no expense.

The wedding, tagged “Chivido 2025”, commenced in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, August 6, with a Havana Night-themed pre-wedding party attended by a host of celebrities, family members, and close friends.

Star-Studded Havana Night Extravaganza

The pre-wedding event drew notable figures from the entertainment scene, including Zlatan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, B-Red, Davido’s elder sister Sharon Adeleke, and his elder brother Adewale Adeleke.

Videos circulating online showed Chioma dazzling in a fairy-tale-inspired white cut-out short dress, while Davido opted for a relaxed look paired with a cowboy hat, perfectly matching the night’s tropical and vibrant aesthetic. The couple’s arrival in Miami was accompanied by an entourage of family, close friends, and crew members, signaling the start of a wedding celebration expected to set new standards in Nigeria’s celebrity event scene.

A $3.7 Million Wedding Investment

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Davido revealed that preparations for the Miami wedding had already cost an astonishing $3.7 million in cash. “We have spent $3.7 million in cash. So we should know what we are doing. We are going crazy,” the ‘Assurance’ hitmaker said while chatting with friends about the scale of the event.

The singer emphasized that the massive investment was aimed at creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their guests, blending luxury, entertainment, and heartfelt moments.

From Lagos to Miami: The Journey of Chivido 2025

This grand Miami wedding comes after the couple’s traditional marriage ceremony, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, in June 2024. That event, dubbed the “Wedding of the Year,” was attended by an elite guest list featuring the Governors of Lagos and Osun States, the Ooni of Ife, prominent billionaire business figures, and an array of A-list celebrities.

During the traditional wedding, Davido made a touching promise to Chioma’s parents — pledging to protect, respect, and remain connected to their daughter.

A New Chapter in Davido’s Personal Life

In a recent interview, the multi-award-winning star opened up about his past mistakes, admitting that his lifestyle once caused strain in the relationship. He declared his commitment to faithfulness, explaining that the lessons learned from previous challenges have reshaped his values.

Davido also credited Chioma as a driving force behind his personal and professional success, revealing that his business endeavors often struggle whenever they are not on good terms. He praised her role as a loving stepmother to his other children, recalling a touching moment between Chioma and his daughter Hailey.

Anticipation for the Grand Ceremony

With the Havana Night party setting the tone and the staggering $3.7 million budget ensuring no detail is spared, all eyes are now on Miami for the grand white wedding. Industry insiders predict it could be the most glamorous Nigerian celebrity wedding ever hosted overseas.

As “Chivido 2025” unfolds, fans and well-wishers around the world are glued to social media, eager for updates on the couple’s big day — one that promises to blend African culture, international luxury, and the undeniable star power of one of Afrobeats’ most celebrated couples.