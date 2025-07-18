London-Nigeria Economic Ties Strengthen As 27 Tech Firms Scout Opportunities

27 London-based companies in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability have explored investment opportunities in Nigeria as part of a high-level trade mission led by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. The landmark visit, the first of its kind by a London Mayor, signals a major step toward deepening economic ties between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

According to a statement by the British Deputy High Commission on Thursday, the delegation supported by the Mayor’s growth agency, London & Partners connected with Nigerian policymakers, investors, and creatives through strategic engagements aimed at unlocking fresh business opportunities across Africa.

The participating firms include leading players in sustainability such as Envopap, TIPA Solar, and The Washing Machine Project, as well as fintech innovators like Abound, Allica Bank, Ozone API, and Sumsub. Enterprise tech companies such as Chekkit, Deepsearch Labs, and UpSkill Universe also joined the mission, underscoring London’s interest in Nigeria’s rapidly growing technology ecosystem.

Speaking during his visit to Lagos, Mayor Sadiq Khan described Africa as the future of global growth and stressed the importance of forging partnerships that deliver mutual benefits.

“Africa has the world’s fastest-growing populations and economies, and over the next decade, there are huge opportunities to deepen partnerships with London,” he said.

“This visit is about driving trade and investment across critical sectors including finance, education, health, tech, creative industries, and sustainability.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, reiterated the UK’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with Nigeria under the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership. He noted that the visit is a “powerful step forward in creating inclusive growth, driving innovation, and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both countries.”

UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, hailed the initiative as “a demonstration of the UK’s long-term commitment to fostering economic growth and cultural ties with African nations.”

The Mayor’s trade mission will continue with visits to Accra, Johannesburg, and Cape Town as part of a broader push to enhance trade, investment, and cultural exchange across the African continent.