Snoop Dogg Becomes Co-Owner Of Swansea City Football Club

In a move that has stunned both the football and entertainment worlds, American rap icon Snoop Dogg has been announced as a new co-owner of Championship club Swansea City.

The 53-year-old artist, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, joins the Welsh club’s ownership group alongside Croatian football legend Luka Modric, as part of a wider investment effort following a takeover by American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen last November.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement was teased last week when he appeared on the club’s social media channels, modelling Swansea’s new home kit for the 2025–26 season. The club confirmed his official role as an investor on Thursday.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” said Snoop Dogg on the club’s website. “The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City.”

Swansea, relegated from the Premier League in 2018, will be hoping Snoop Dogg’s global brand, including over 100 million social media followers can boost the club’s international visibility and commercial reach.

The club’s owners echoed that sentiment, noting that the partnership marks “the next episode” for Swansea City. “Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us… He has made clear to us just how excited he is at the prospect of joining the club.”

Luka Modric, who was announced as a part-owner in April and has since signed with AC Milan at age 39, adds a strong football pedigree to the club’s leadership, balancing Snoop Dogg’s cultural star power.

The partnership reflects a growing trend of celebrity involvement in British football. Swansea’s Welsh rivals, Wrexham, have seen a rapid rise since being acquired by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020.

With its new ownership structure in place, Swansea City is aiming to return to the Premier League — and it now has a hip-hop legend in its corner.