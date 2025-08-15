Liverpool’s Premier League 2025–26 Title Race: Can Arsenal, Chelsea Or Man City Stop the Champions?

The Premier League’s back. The break was barely long enough to catch our breath, yet here we are again—stadiums ready, squads bolstered, and predictions flying faster than a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross used to before he swapped Anfield for Madrid.

And the elephant in the room? Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side didn’t just win the league last season—they bulldozed it. Now, with an even stronger squad and the wind of a record-breaking 21st title in their sails, the question practically writes itself: Who on earth is going to stop them?

A Summer of Statement Signings

Last season, Slot lifted the Premier League with just one major signing. This year, he’s been shopping like a man with a Black Friday coupon book. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez—big names, big talent, big statement. And they might not be done yet. The Alexander Isak rumours haven’t gone away, and if that happens, good luck to whoever’s planning to defend against them.

It’s not just about names, though. FSG didn’t splash £300 million for the sake of headlines. These are players tailored to fit Liverpool’s system—Slot’s system—which already proved ruthless. They’ve strengthened in depth and quality, giving them the kind of squad that could handle both a Champions League run and a domestic title charge without blinking.

The Chasing Pack: Ready, but Really Ready?

Of course, Liverpool’s rivals haven’t spent the summer sunbathing. Arsenal’s big headline is Viktor Gyokeres, a proper No.9—finally. He’s exactly the kind of striker who could turn those frustrating draws into three points. For a club chasing its first league title since 2004, that’s huge. The Gunners have been “nearly there” for years. This season might be their best shot… if they can shake that creeping self-doubt that tends to show up every time the pressure cranks up.

Chelsea? Newly crowned world champions after their Club World Cup triumph, and Enzo Maresca now has a squad that’s starting to look like it actually makes sense. They’ve added firepower, tightened their backline, and for once, there seems to be a plan in place at Stamford Bridge. The danger? Fatigue. A deep Club World Cup run, plus the Champions League, can drain even the deepest squads.

Then there’s Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s in rebuild mode—his first real one since arriving in England—and it hasn’t been smooth sailing. They’ve made moves, but nothing screams “dominance restored.” Some pundits even have them slipping as far as fourth.

Different Predictions, Same Theme

Ask ten pundits who’s winning the title and you’ll get at least six saying Liverpool.

Mark Doyle sees a tighter race but still tips the Reds, with Arsenal, City, and Chelsea filling the rest of the top four.

sees a tighter race but still tips the Reds, with Arsenal, City, and Chelsea filling the rest of the top four. James Westwood predicts City will tumble to fourth, with Chelsea sneaking into third.

predicts City will tumble to fourth, with Chelsea sneaking into third. Amee Ruszkai thinks Liverpool will actually be better this season, which is a terrifying thought.

thinks Liverpool will actually be better this season, which is a terrifying thought. Sean Walsh refuses to bet against them—too much risk in predicting a flop.

refuses to bet against them—too much risk in predicting a flop. Tom Maston still questions Arsenal’s mentality but expects a closer fight.

still questions Arsenal’s mentality but expects a closer fight. Joe Strange thinks losing Trent won’t stop them thanks to their “perfect” summer business.

thinks losing Trent won’t stop them thanks to their “perfect” summer business. Stephen Darwin says only a Van Dijk injury could derail them.

says only a Van Dijk injury could derail them. Krishan Davis is one of the few predicting an Arsenal triumph, in what he calls an “all-timer” of a title race.

is one of the few predicting an Arsenal triumph, in what he calls an “all-timer” of a title race. Richard Martin? He reckons Liverpool have blown everyone “out of the water.”

Different nuances, but the recurring thread is obvious: Liverpool are favourites. Strong favourites.

Why Liverpool Feels Unstoppable Right Now

There’s something different about this team. Under Slot, Liverpool don’t just rely on high-press chaos—they’ve added more control, more tactical flexibility. They can grind you down or rip you apart in twenty minutes.

Last season’s dominance wasn’t a fluke. They had the league’s best defensive record, the most goals scored, and an almost eerie ability to win even when they weren’t at their best. Add in fresh talent, hungry to prove themselves, and you’ve got a squad that’s both battle-tested and buzzing with new energy.

And unlike some title-winning sides that stumble after tasting glory, this Liverpool looks hungrier. Maybe it’s the push to break Manchester United’s record of 20 English championships. Maybe it’s Slot’s insistence on standards. Whatever it is, you can feel it.

Potential Banana Skins

Of course, football has a way of humbling even the most dominant teams. Injuries can wreck plans—Van Dijk’s name comes up a lot here for a reason. A deep Champions League run could sap energy. And let’s be honest, the Premier League’s mid-table sides are no longer easy points; teams like Aston Villa, Brighton, and Newcastle can ruin a title bid with one inspired afternoon.

The other unknown is how Liverpool’s big spending gels over a long campaign. It’s one thing to sign quality—it’s another to keep the balance and dressing room harmony intact. Slot managed it brilliantly last year, but football history’s littered with teams who bought well and still fell apart.

The Emotional Element

This season isn’t just about tactics and transfer budgets—it’s about psychology. Liverpool play with a chip on their shoulder, a belief that they’re the standard-setters now. Arsenal’s challenge is overcoming their near-miss scars. City are trying to re-establish dominance in an era where the league’s never been more competitive. Chelsea want to prove their Club World Cup wasn’t just a golden week in an otherwise inconsistent era.

And that’s what makes this season so tantalising—it’s not just a title race, it’s a narrative battle. Legacies are on the line.

So, Who Wins It?

If you’re looking for a safe prediction, it’s Liverpool. Everything—from squad depth to recent form—points in their favour. But safe doesn’t always mean certain. Arsenal have closed the gap, City aren’t done yet, and Chelsea look dangerous if they can avoid burnout.

Still, right now, Liverpool are the team to beat. Maybe by Christmas we’ll be talking about an epic three-way battle. Or maybe, just maybe, we’ll be watching Slot’s side cruise towards history again.

Predicted Top Four for 2025-26 (Most Common Pundit Picks):