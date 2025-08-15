Truck Accident Victim To Receive Medical Aid, Compensation From Dangote

Dangote Cement Plc has promised full medical care and compensation for Mrs. Ruth Otabor, a recent Auchi Polytechnic graduate who lost a leg after being hit by one of the company’s trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said senior officials and its insurance team promptly visited the accident scene, met with law enforcement, and later visited the victim and her family at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

“This action reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected,” the statement read. “We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy. Our thoughts remain with her and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Otabor’s other leg may also require amputation. The Edo State Police Command confirmed the truck driver — alleged to be underage and unlicensed — has been charged to court, where he pleaded guilty to three of four counts. The case was adjourned to August 21.

The motorcycle rider carrying Otabor at the time of the crash is also said to be in critical condition.