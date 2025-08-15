Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo, Husband Celebrate Arrival Of Second Child

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Friday, expressing gratitude to God for what they described as “a precious gift.”

“The Lord has done it again! He has added to our joy, multiplied our laughter, and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby,” the statement read. “His name will be lifted in our lineage forever… to the glory of God. Welcome, our precious gift.”

Mercy also celebrated her husband, calling him “an amazing father of two” and praising God’s continued goodness in their lives.

The couple, who married in August 2022, welcomed their first child in October 2023. Following the announcement, fans and fellow gospel artistes flooded their social media pages with prayers and congratulatory messages, hailing the new addition as another testimony of God’s faithfulness.