NUPRC, NNPC Collaborate To Drive Sustainable Energy Transition

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited have reaffirmed their commitment to driving a sustainable energy future by leveraging emerging technologies, local capacity, and strategic policy reforms.

Speaking at the 48th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) in Lagos, themed “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,” NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe, represented by Mr. Enorense Amadasu, emphasized the Commission’s focus on innovation in upstream oil and gas.

Komolafe noted that NUPRC is integrating advanced technologies across exploration and production—particularly in decarbonisation and emissions reduction—while also transforming internal operations to boost efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

“These are not mere technical upgrades; they are fundamental shifts aimed at reducing costs and fostering sustainable industry growth,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of a resilient supply chain and human capital, noting that the Commission supports local content, technology domestication, and workforce development in partnership with academic and training institutions.

“Preparing our workforce for a low-carbon future is essential,” Komolafe added, urging professional bodies like the Society of Petroleum Engineers to engage in capacity-building and youth empowerment.

Since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, NUPRC has gazetted 21 key regulations to enhance investor confidence and align operations with global standards. These include the Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations and Gas Flaring, Venting, and Methane Emissions Regulations, which focus on real-time production data and emissions control.

Komolafe also cited progress on strategic initiatives such as the 1 Million Barrels Per Day Incremental Production Initiative, where output peaked at 1.8 million barrels daily last month.

“We are managing produced water, optimising the Maximum Efficient Rate, and minimising operational disruptions,” he said.

In addition, NUPRC is implementing a Decarbonisation Blueprint anchored on seven pillars to attract investment and maintain competitiveness. Operators were urged to integrate these principles into field development and facility design.

Meanwhile, NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, in his virtual keynote, emphasized Africa’s need to define its own energy transition pathway.

“The energy future is not linear or predetermined—it will be shaped by our choices, investments, and embrace of innovation,” Ojulari said.

He warned against externally imposed transition models, insisting that Africa’s approach must be just, contextual, and inclusive—one that ensures energy access while addressing climate realities.

Ojulari identified key technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and modular gas systems as essential to achieving net-zero goals without compromising energy availability.

“These are not buzzwords. They are tools for a sustainable, inclusive energy future,” he stated.

He stressed the need for regional cooperation, improved governance, and investment in STEM education and youth development.

“This transition is about people, not just fuel. Our youth must be empowered to lead and innovate,” Ojulari added.

He reaffirmed NNPC’s mission to secure a sustainable energy future for future generations, stating:

“Hydrocarbons and technology must coexist. This is the moment to act with conviction and purpose.”