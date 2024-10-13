LBS Breakfast Session Report: Not All That Glitters Is Gold!!!

Presented by Bismarck Rewane on September 4, 2024

The LBS Breakfast Session began with a comprehensive analysis of the present economic situation. Bismarck Rewane conducted a “What-If” analysis, investigating possible situations and their ramifications for several sectors. The stock market came under investigation, with Rewane analyzing recent trends and forecasting future movements. He also discussed how proxies and the creative economy influence market dynamics.

The discussion shifted to politics, with an emphasis on the most recent changes and their possible economic implications. Rewane concluded by delivering his September prognosis, which included important insights into the projected economic condition. Overall, the lecture provided a thought-provoking study of the complex economic world, reminding audiences that not everything that appears valued is actually valuable.

