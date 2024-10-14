Interswitch Fetes Employees At Blue Denim-themed Strategy And Culture Party

On Friday, October 4, 2024, Interswitch hosted its employees to a Blue Denim-themed Strategy & Culture Party at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The atmosphere was set with the perfect blend of cocktails, games, food and laughter as employees from Germany, Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria converged. Dressed in blue denim bottoms paired with white, black, or red tops, the laid-back dress code matched the celebratory yet purposeful vibe of the event, creating a seamless fusion of style and strategic discussions.

The event kicked off with a deep dive into strategy and organizational culture. Company leaders and team members shared valuable insights on how culture plays a crucial role in advancing Interswitch’s long-term goals. The sessions highlighted how fostering a shared culture across all offices can drive collaboration and ensure collective success.

As the strategy discussions ended, the room transitioned into a lively after party where employees networked, played games, and enjoyed a spread of delightful cuisine. With music, laughter, and shared memories, the event wasn’t just about unwinding; it was about strengthening bonds within the global Interswitch family. The celebration was a perfect mix of fun, reflection, and team spirit—a night to remember!