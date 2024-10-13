Elon Musk Reveals Optimus Humanoid Robot

Tech magnate Elon Musk has introduced the next-generation humanoid robot, Optimus, showcasing its seemingly limitless capabilities and marking the dawn of a new era in robotics.

The announcement took place during the much-anticipated “We, Robot” event on Thursday night, where Musk also revealed his company’s latest advancements in autonomous vehicles: the Cybercab robotaxi and the Robovan.

Musk boldly claimed that Optimus “can do anything you imagine,” underscoring the robot’s potential to transform daily life. He suggested that the robot could handle a variety of tasks, such as walking pets, babysitting, mowing lawns, and even serving drinks.

Looking ahead, Musk shared his vision for the robot, projecting its future price between $20,000 and $30,000. He confidently described Optimus as “the most important product ever created,” hinting at a future where everyone may want their own “Optimus companion.”

The idea for Optimus was first introduced by Tesla in 2021, with the aim of creating a versatile robot capable of handling tasks that are hazardous, repetitive, or tedious for humans.

The newest version, Optimus Gen 2, boasts improvements in walking speed, hand dexterity, and sensor technology, enabling it to tackle more intricate tasks like folding clothes.

Although still under development, Musk’s ambition is to lead the charge in robotics, much like Tesla has in the electric vehicle and autonomous transportation sectors.

The “We, Robot” event, held at the Warner Bros. studio near Los Angeles, saw Musk, dressed in a leather jacket, share bold predictions about the future of autonomous vehicles. He asserted that self-driving cars could be “10 times safer than human drivers” and last significantly longer on the road.

“The future of autonomy is already here,” Musk proclaimed, emphasizing, “Autonomy gives you back your time.”

In previous statements, Musk discussed plans for a fleet of self-driving Tesla taxis, which passengers could summon via an app. He also suggested that individual Tesla owners might be able to list their cars as robotaxis to generate income. However, no updates regarding the app were provided during Thursday’s event.