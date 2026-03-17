NCDC Reports Six Healthcare Workers Infected with Lassa Fever in One Week

Key points

. Six healthcare workers were infected with Lassa fever in one week.



. 469 confirmed cases and 109 deaths reported in Nigeria in 2026, mostly in five states.



. NCDC is responding with contact tracing, PPE distribution, and safety measures for health workers.

Main story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says six healthcare workers were infected with Lassa fever in a single week, raising concerns about risks for frontline health workers.

The report, covering Feb. 23 to March 1 (Epidemiological Week 9), shows that Nigeria is still battling Lassa fever across several states. So far in 2026, 37 healthcare workers have been infected.

The issues

During the week, 65 confirmed cases were recorded, slightly down from 77 cases the previous week. Confirmed cases were found in Benue, Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, and Nasarawa states. Nine deaths occurred among these confirmed cases, giving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 13.9%.

Cumulatively in 2026, Nigeria has recorded:

2,446 suspected cases



469 confirmed cases



109 deaths, with an overall CFR of 23.2%, higher than 18.7% during the same period in 2025.



So far, 18 states and 69 Local Government Areas have reported at least one confirmed case. About 86% of confirmed infections are in Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, and Edo.

What’s being said

The NCDC said late hospital visits, poor health-seeking behavior, and low awareness in some areas contribute to the high fatalities.

What’s next

The agency has activated a multi-partner Incident Management System. Efforts include:

Active case searching



Contact tracing



Distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE)



Deployment of rapid response teams to affected states

Bottom line

The NCDC also urged healthcare workers to be alert for Lassa fever and follow strict infection prevention measures to prevent hospital-based transmission.