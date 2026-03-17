Cross River governor issues one-month ultimatum for mining company profiling

KEY POINTS

Governor Bassey Otu has raised concerns over widespread non-compliance with mining and quarrying laws in Cross River State, specifically citing violations of Executive Order No. 1 of 2024.

All mining and quarrying companies must undergo a mandatory profiling exercise between March 16 and April 16, 2026, to verify their legal standing.

The directive aims to protect host communities from exploitation and insecurity while ensuring the state collects appropriate surface rent revenues.

Any mining site found operating without being profiled after the April 16 deadline will be shut down, with operators facing full legal sanctions.

MAIN STORY

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has moved to clamp down on unregulated mining activities, warning that many operators are currently functioning in “flagrant violation” of state laws. In a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo, the governor noted that the lack of oversight is weakening the state’s ability to protect host communities from both environmental exploitation and rising insecurity.

The governor expressed particular frustration with companies that have bypassed official channels to implement “questionable development agreements” with local communities. According to the state government, many of these operations lack identifiable documentation, making it nearly impossible for regulators to monitor their impact or ensure fair revenue collection for the state treasury.

To rectify this, the state has launched a month-long profiling window. Operators are required to present a comprehensive list of documents, including valid identification, corporate registration, mining licenses, statutory approvals, and all signed agreements with host communities. This move is designed to create a transparent database of every legitimate miner currently active within the state’s borders.

Governor Otu emphasized that this is a matter of state security as much as it is an economic one. He urged community leaders to stop facilitating unverified mining deals and instead support the government’s regulatory measures. Operators who fail to meet the April 16 deadline will not only lose their right to operate but will also be prosecuted under the full weight of Cross River’s mining and quarrying regulations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The aim is to protect host communities from insecurity and exploitation while promoting responsible mining,” said Governor Bassey Otu .

. “Many operators have continued to conduct mining activities in clear violation of government regulations and directives.”

“Any mining site found to be operating without being profiled would be shut down,” the Governor warned.

WHAT’S NEXT

From March 16, the Cross River Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources will begin receiving and verifying documents from hundreds of local and foreign-owned mining firms.

On the expiration of the one-month window, joint security task forces are expected to begin enforcement tours across the state to seal non-compliant sites.

Following the profiling exercise, the state government is likely to conduct a comprehensive audit of surface rent arrears to recover lost income from previously undocumented sites.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Cross River State is putting an end to the “wild west” era of mining. By enforcing Executive Order No. 1 and demanding a full documentation trail, Governor Otu is attempting to reclaim both regulatory control and lost revenue while ensuring that mining activities do not become a breeding ground for regional insecurity.