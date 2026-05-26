Lagos State Government disburses over eight billion Naira to retirees

Pension administration and workers’ welfare

Keypoints

The Lagos State Government has paid over eight billion Naira to retirees under its Contributory Pension Scheme and Defined Benefit Scheme.

Official figures were presented by the Head of Service during the 2026 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa.

Human resource deployments confirmed that 4,837 newly-recruited officers were uploaded to the state’s Soft Suite database.

Welfare intervention programs provided a one-off N50,000 palliative to workers alongside pension increments for retirees.

Public institutional reforms enabled Lagos to secure an 85.6 percent score in the 2025 Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report.

Main Story

Lagos State Government has disbursed over eight billion Naira to its retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme and Defined Benefit Scheme.

This is in an effort to improve workers’ welfare and public service delivery. The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, gave the figure on Monday during the 2026 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

The briefing is to commemorate the third year of the second term in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Agoro said that a total of N8,042,264,264.91 had been paid to the retirees, adding that it reflected the government’s commitment to the welfare of serving and retired public servants.

To evaluate intermediate workforce development milestones, the administration executed large-scale recruitment tracking and operational expansions across multiple ministries. Agoro disclosed that 4,837 newly-recruited officers across different cadres had been deployed to relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and their details uploaded on the Soft Suite database.

On workers’ welfare, the head of service said the government gave its workers N50,000 each as a palliative measure this May, while each pensioner under the Defined Benefit Scheme received N32,000 monthly pension increment. Financial boards also supported personnel through housing networks, disbursing N1.59 billion housing loans to 2,033 beneficiaries in the past one year.

Furthermore, internal governance bureaus have launched digital innovation programs to optimize structural ease of doing business across state departments.

Agoro said that Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI) coordinated reforms that helped Lagos to achieve 85.6 per cent score in the 2025 Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report.

He noted that the state’s annual Public Service Ideas Day Innovation Competition produced three innovative solutions, namely; EKOscribe, an AI-powered knowledge platform; BKind, an anti-bullying educational game; and SmartBOQ, a digital solution for managing bills of quantities.

The Issues

Distributing large-scale capital pools across both Contributory and Defined Benefit systems without causing fiscal backlogs.

Onboarding thousands of newly recruited officers and political appointees into unified digital payroll databases.

Transforming manual public procurement and billing systems into automated, high-efficiency e-procurement platforms.

What’s Being Said

Emphasizing the administrative priority placed on the retired workforce, Lagos State Head of Service Mr Bode Agoro stated: “The payment of over eight billion Naira to retirees demonstrates unwavering commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to the welfare of serving and retired public servants.”

Applauding the operational output of the active state bureaucracy, he noted: “Our workforce has continued to demonstrate dedication, resilience and professionalism in sustaining effective governance and service.”

Outlining the preventative health guidelines deployed to sustain the workforce, he explained: “We also flagged off the annual health screening tagged ‘Public Servants, Know Your Numbers’ to encourage regular medical checks among workers for improved productivity and longevity,”

Detailing the high-value cash awards distributed to junior personnel through audited lottery frameworks, the text noted: “Five junior officers also received five million Naira each through a transparent ballot system, while the governor approved additional cash gifts totalling N130.5 million for other outstanding officers,”

Summarizing the state’s ranking in national administrative performance metrics, Agoro declared: “Lagos emerged as the Best Subnational for Ease of Doing Business in 2025, while the Permanent Secretary, OTCI, was recognised as the Best State Reform Champion,”

What’s Next

Treasury officials will process upcoming quarterly allocations to fund the approved one billion Naira yearly car refurbishment loan facility.

Housing ministries will finalize the direct allocation of Wing A flat properties at Isale-Gangan to shortlisted public servants.

The Public Procurement Agency will monitor compliance logs across the 4,616 newly registered goods, works, and service providers.

Bottom Line

Commemorating the third year of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term, the Lagos State Government has disbursed N8.04 billion to pension beneficiaries, added N32,000 monthly increases for Defined Benefit retirees, and deployed 4,837 new officers into its digital database to sustain public service delivery.