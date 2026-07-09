Lagos seeks stronger tour operators to unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential

Key points

The Lagos State Government has called for stronger and more professional tour operators to unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential.

The government says tourism assets must be deliberately developed, effectively marketed and professionally packaged to drive economic growth.

Industry stakeholders also advocated improved certification, innovation, financing and stronger partnerships to support sustainable destination development.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has called for stronger, more professional tour operators to unlock Nigeria’s vast tourism potential and position the sector as a major contributor to economic growth, job creation and investment.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, made the call on Thursday during the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) held in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Unlocking Nigeria’s Tourism Potential: Strengthening Tour Operators for Sustainable Destination Development,” brought together industry stakeholders to discuss strategies for expanding the country’s tourism economy.

Speaking at the event, Benson-Awoyinka said Nigeria possesses abundant tourism assets—including diverse cultures, festivals, cuisine, wildlife, beaches and historical sites—but noted that these resources must be strategically developed to generate measurable economic returns.

She stressed that tourism potential alone would not create jobs, attract investment or increase government revenue without deliberate efforts to package, market and deliver quality tourism experiences.

According to the commissioner, tour operators play a pivotal role in connecting destinations with travellers by transforming attractions into memorable experiences while creating value across the tourism ecosystem.

She highlighted several Lagos State tourism projects, including the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub, as examples of investments aimed at strengthening the state’s tourism infrastructure.

Benson-Awoyinka said the THEMES+ Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued to improve security, accessibility and tourism development, making Lagos one of Africa’s leading tourism and entertainment destinations.

She added that Lagos hosts more than 200 festivals and events annually, including the Eyo Festival, Lagos Fanti Carnival, E1 Boat Regatta, Lagos Seafood Festival, and Art X Lagos, all of which have enhanced the state’s tourism profile.

The commissioner urged stakeholders to shift from discussing Nigeria’s tourism opportunities to implementing practical initiatives capable of delivering tangible economic benefits.

She also advocated greater professionalism, industry certification, innovation, improved access to finance and stronger public-private partnerships.

In addition, she encouraged stakeholders to intensify the “See Nigeria First” campaign to promote domestic tourism and encourage Nigerians to explore local destinations.

Earlier, the President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, described the association’s 10th AGM as a reflection of the industry’s resilience and commitment to sustainable tourism development.

She said stronger institutions, innovation, strategic partnerships and capacity building remain essential for building competitive tourism destinations across Nigeria.

Mustapha added that tour operators contribute significantly to job creation, cultural preservation, community development and national economic prosperity.

The Issues

Stakeholders identified several priorities for unlocking Nigeria’s tourism potential:

Limited professional capacity among tour operators.

Need for stronger destination marketing and branding.

Inadequate access to finance for tourism businesses.

Insufficient collaboration between government and the private sector.

The importance of developing tourism infrastructure and improving accessibility.

Greater promotion of domestic tourism through the “See Nigeria First” initiative.

What’s Being Said

Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture

“Potential alone does not create employment, generate revenue or attract investment. Potential must be deliberately developed, professionally packaged, effectively marketed and efficiently delivered.”

“The real challenge before us is how quickly and effectively we can convert that enormous potential into measurable performance.”

She also called for increased professionalism, certification, innovation, improved financing and stronger public-private partnerships to strengthen the tourism sector.

Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP)

“As tour operators, we are more than service providers; we are storytellers, destination ambassadors and drivers of economic growth.”

She said every tourism experience created contributes to job creation, community development, cultural preservation and national prosperity.

What’s Next

The Lagos State Government is expected to continue investing in tourism infrastructure and destination development under the THEMES+ Agenda while working with industry stakeholders to improve professional standards.

Tourism operators are also expected to strengthen capacity building, expand partnerships and promote domestic travel through the “See Nigeria First” campaign to increase visitor numbers and unlock new economic opportunities.

Bottom Line

Lagos is positioning tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification by strengthening tour operators, investing in tourism infrastructure and promoting domestic travel. Stakeholders believe that greater professionalism, innovation and collaboration will be essential to transforming Nigeria’s rich tourism assets into sustainable economic value.