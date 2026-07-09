Expert urges stronger local climate action to meet net-zero target

Key points

Climate expert says Nigeria must strengthen climate governance at state and local government levels.

Weak subnational policies, funding and public awareness threaten the country’s 2060 net-zero target.

Communities should play a greater role in designing and implementing climate adaptation projects.

Expert calls for increased climate financing, education and stronger coordination across all levels of government.

Main story

Nigeria needs to shift its climate response beyond the federal level by empowering states, local governments and communities to lead adaptation efforts if it hopes to achieve its 2060 net-zero emissions target, according to climate experts.

Speaking at a media roundtable organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Professor Babajide Alo said the country has made progress by introducing national climate policies and international commitments, but implementation remains heavily concentrated at the centre while the communities most affected by climate change receive limited institutional support.

He argued that many state governments are yet to develop comprehensive climate strategies or dedicate resources to climate programmes, leaving significant gaps in preparedness and response despite increasing exposure to flooding, drought, desertification and coastal erosion.

Alo said improving climate governance would require stronger coordination between federal, state and local authorities, alongside dedicated funding, technical support and sustained public education to build climate awareness across the country.

He also called for a greater role for communities in planning and executing climate adaptation projects, saying local populations possess valuable indigenous knowledge that can complement scientific solutions and improve the long-term success of interventions.

Beyond environmental concerns, Alo warned that climate change is becoming a major public health challenge, with vulnerable groups—including women, children, older persons and people living with disabilities—bearing the greatest burden of climate-related disasters.

He urged governments to expand support for climate-resilient livelihoods through renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and other green economic activities, while increasing direct funding for community-based adaptation projects.

Other speakers at the event stressed the importance of translating scientific research into practical policies and public understanding, noting that effective communication is essential for strengthening climate resilience and encouraging informed action.

The issues

Nigeria has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, but climate experts say progress will depend on stronger implementation at the subnational level. Weak institutional capacity, limited funding and low public awareness remain key obstacles to effective climate action, particularly in communities already experiencing the effects of climate change.

What’s being said

“Empowering communities is not only a strategy for survival; it is a proactive way to build a more equitable and sustainable world, ensuring that, as the climate changes, livelihoods and ecosystems are secured for future generations.” — Babajide Alo, Professor of Chemistry, University of Lagos

What’s next

Experts want governments to strengthen climate governance at the state and local levels, expand climate education, increase financing for community-led adaptation and improve coordination to support Nigeria’s long-term climate goals.

Bottom line

Experts say Nigeria’s climate ambitions will depend not only on national policies but also on stronger local institutions, empowered communities and sustained investment in adaptation and resilience.