Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Home [ MAIN ] COVER Petrol depot prices fall as competition intensifies

Petrol depot prices fall as competition intensifies

By
Kehinde Victor
-
Marketers Express Concerns Petrol May Sell Above N340/litre

Key points

  • Petrol depot prices declined across major supply hubs, with no depot recording a price increase.
  • Dangote Refinery retained the lowest ex-depot price in Lagos at ₦1,216 per litre, while several marketers announced fresh price cuts.
  • Diesel prices also fell across key markets, reflecting improved product availability.
  • Analysts attributed the trend to stronger competition and improved fuel supply.

Main story

Petrol depot prices declined across major supply centres on Wednesday as marketers implemented fresh price cuts, reflecting intensifying competition in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

An analysis of mid-day depot prices showed that suppliers in Lagos, Warri, Calabar and Port Harcourt either reduced prices or maintained existing rates, with no depot increasing its ex-depot petrol price.

In Lagos, Dangote Petroleum Refinery retained its ex-depot petrol price at ₦1,216 per litre, the lowest among major suppliers. Pinnacle reduced its price by ₦2 to ₦1,216 per litre, matching Dangote’s rate.

MRS cut its price by ₦2 to ₦1,222 per litre, while Emadeb reduced its rate by ₦7 to ₦1,218 per litre. Other suppliers, including Aiteo, Nipco, Ascon, Shema and T-Time, maintained prices between ₦1,218 and ₦1,220 per litre.

In Warri, Bulk Strategic, Liquid Bulk, Masters, Matrix and Sigmund lowered petrol prices to about ₦1,245 per litre. Rain Oil recorded one of the largest reductions, cutting its price by ₦23 to ₦1,245 per litre, while Matrix reduced its price by ₦10 to the same level. TSL also lowered its rate by ₦6 to ₦1,244 per litre.

In Calabar, Northwest reduced its depot price by ₦15 to ₦1,235 per litre, while Mainland cut its rate by ₦10 to ₦1,240 per litre. Hong Petroleum lowered its price by ₦2 to ₦1,233 per litre, the lowest quoted in the area.

Similarly, in Port Harcourt, Matrix reduced its petrol price by ₦3 to ₦1,243 per litre, while Optima lowered its rate by ₦2 to ₦1,243 per litre. Rain Oil also cut its price by ₦23 to ₦1,245 per litre.

Diesel prices also recorded declines across several markets. In Lagos, Matrix reduced diesel by ₦55 to ₦1,645 per litre, while Aiteo cut its price by ₦15 to ₦1,630 per litre.

In Warri, Matrix lowered diesel prices by ₦70 to ₦1,650 per litre, while A.Y.M Shafa reduced its rate by ₦40 to the same level.

The issues

The latest price adjustments point to growing competition among fuel suppliers, driven by improved domestic supply and sustained participation by importers and independent marketers. While depot prices are falling, the extent of any reduction in retail pump prices will depend on transportation costs, operating expenses and marketers’ margins.

What’s being said

“The latest movement suggests that competitive pricing and improved product availability are increasingly shaping Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.”

Bottom line

Lower depot prices for petrol and diesel signal stronger competition in the downstream market, although the impact on prices paid by consumers will depend on distribution and retail costs.

Okomu Oil H1 pre-tax profit declines 12% to N59bn as revenue weakens, costs rise
Previous articleFilmmakers say AI is transforming Nigeria’s visual storytelling
Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor is a business journalist and communications strategist with experience reporting on aviation, energy, finance, and public policy in Nigeria. She covers how regulation, capital, and institutional decisions shape markets, with a focus on accountability, governance, and economic impact. Her reporting, analysis, and on-the-ground industry engagement articles provide valuable insights for executives, investors, and policymakers. Feel free to reach out to Kehinde at kehinde.v@bizwatchnigeria.ng

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

Filmmakers say AI is transforming Nigeria’s visual storytelling

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.