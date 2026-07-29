INEC dismisses viral 2027 campaign timetable, urges public to verify information

Key points

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned a viral social media graphic claiming it revised the 2027 campaign timetable.

The commission said it does not issue campaign timetables separately from the official election timetable and schedule of activities.

INEC described the circulating graphic as fake and urged Nigerians to verify electoral information through its official channels.

The commission maintained that the revised timetable released on February 26, 2026, remains valid.

Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.

Main Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming it revised the campaign timetable for the 2027 general elections, describing the information as false.

A viral graphic alleged that the commission had issued an updated campaign timetable in line with the Electoral Act, changing the dates for the conclusion of election campaigns ahead of the 2027 polls.

The graphic claimed that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections would end on January 15, 2027, instead of January 14, 2027, as contained in INEC’s official timetable. It also alleged that campaigns for governorship and state House of Assembly elections would end on February 5, 2027, rather than February 4, 2027.

Although the viral graphic retained January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections and February 6, 2027, for the governorship and state assembly polls, INEC said the document did not originate from the commission.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, said the electoral body had not issued any separate campaign timetable.

He explained that all campaign timelines are already incorporated into the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections released on February 26, 2026.

Oketola urged journalists, political stakeholders and members of the public to rely solely on INEC’s official communication platforms for electoral information, warning against the spread of misinformation and disinformation as preparations for the elections gather momentum.

According to the commission’s official timetable, the presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on January 16, 2027, while governorship and state House of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

INEC also announced that the notice of election would be issued on February 13, 2026, while campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections commenced on August 19, 2026. Campaigns for governorship and state assembly elections are scheduled to begin on September 9, 2026.

The Issues

The circulation of false electoral information poses a significant challenge to public confidence in the electoral process. As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, misinformation and disinformation could create confusion among political parties, candidates and voters, underscoring the need for continuous public verification through official sources.

What’s Being Said

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola:

“This graphic did not emanate from INEC. The commission does not issue campaign timetables separately.”

He added:

“All official campaign timelines are already contained within the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, which was released on February 26, 2026.”

Oketola also urged the public to rely on verified information.

“We advise the media and the public to always verify electoral information through our official channels. As we enter the election season, we must all remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation and disinformation.”

What’s Next

INEC is expected to continue implementing the activities outlined in its revised timetable while intensifying public enlightenment to combat misinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Political parties, candidates and voters are also expected to rely on official communications from the commission for election-related updates.

Bottom Line

INEC has reaffirmed that no changes have been made to the campaign timetable for the 2027 general elections, urging Nigerians to disregard the fake social media graphic and verify all electoral information through the commission’s official channels.