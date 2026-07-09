US Publishes List of 124 Nigerians Marked for Deportation

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, International Affairs Correspondent | July 9, 2026

Key Points

The US Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photographs of 124 Nigerians facing deportation

US authorities say those listed were convicted of serious crimes and are part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations

No timeline has been announced for their deportation to Nigeria

Main Story

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published the names and photographs of 124 Nigerian nationals identified for deportation as part of the country’s expanded immigration enforcement programme targeting convicted non-citizens.

The list, published on the DHS website on Wednesday, identifies the Nigerians among individuals the department described as its “worst of the worst” criminal offenders. Although the agency made the identities public, it did not disclose the specific offences committed by each individual or indicate when deportations would begin.

The action forms part of the immigration enforcement measures introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration following his return to office on January 20, 2025. Since then, US immigration authorities have intensified efforts to identify, detain and remove undocumented migrants convicted of serious crimes.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the department said in a statement.

The agency added that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been directed to prioritise the arrest and deportation of removable migrants considered threats to public safety and national security.

The publication follows a series of immigration policy changes that have also affected Nigeria. In June, the United States imposed partial visa restrictions on Nigerian citizens, citing concerns over identity management, information sharing, visa overstay rates and security screening.

The DHS has published the complete list of affected Nigerians, alongside their photographs, on its official website.

What’s Being Said

The Department of Homeland Security said the deportation initiative fulfils President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations — starting with the worst of the worst,” the department stated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also defended the policy, saying the administration remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

What’s Next

US immigration authorities are expected to continue deportation operations involving convicted non-citizens from multiple countries.

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to announce a timetable for deporting the listed Nigerians.

Nigerian authorities may provide updates on consular engagement and reintegration arrangements if deportations proceed.

The Bottom Line: The publication of the deportation list underscores the Trump administration’s intensified immigration enforcement strategy and places renewed attention on Nigeria-US migration relations. While the identities have been released, the absence of a deportation timeline leaves uncertainty over when the affected Nigerians will be returned.