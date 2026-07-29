Fireboy DML announces Aug. 7 release for new single

Key points

Fireboy DML has announced that his new single, “CLAAT!”, will be released on Aug. 7.

The singer unveiled the release date with a teaser shared on X.

The announcement comes days after he confirmed that his fifth studio album, ZUKO!, is on the way.

Fans have reacted positively to the teaser ahead of the song’s release.

Main story

Afrobeats star Fireboy DML has announced that his new single, “CLAAT!”, will be released on Aug. 7, building anticipation for his next musical project.

The singer revealed the release date on Wednesday in a post on his verified X account, where he shared a short monochrome teaser video with the caption, “CLAAT! 08/07.”

The announcement follows his recent confirmation that his fifth studio album, ZUKO!, is currently in the works.

Fireboy, who joined YBNL Nation in 2018, rose to prominence with his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, released in 2019.

He later achieved global recognition with the hit single Peru and has since released the albums Apollo, Playboy and Adedamola.

The teaser for “CLAAT!” has generated excitement across social media, with fans expressing anticipation ahead of its official release next week.

The issues

The release signals the beginning of Fireboy DML’s next musical campaign as he prepares to unveil his fifth studio album, following a string of commercially successful projects.

Bottom line

With “CLAAT!” arriving on Aug. 7 and a new album on the horizon, Fireboy DML is preparing for the next chapter of his music career.