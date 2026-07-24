Dubai deploys AI to speed up household water testing

Key points

Dubai Municipality has introduced an AI-powered system for household water quality testing.

The technology enables faster detection of bacterial contaminants, including E. coli and Legionella.

The upgraded service covers household water tanks, taps, swimming pools and non-bottled drinking water.

Officials say the initiative strengthens public health protection through quicker and more reliable testing.

Main story

Dubai Municipality has launched an artificial intelligence-powered water quality testing system designed to improve the speed and accuracy of detecting bacterial contamination in household and recreational water supplies.

According to the municipality, the upgraded service enhances laboratory capabilities and supports efforts to protect public health, TV BRICS, a partner of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported.

The expanded testing programme now covers a wider range of water sources, including domestic water storage tanks, household taps, swimming pools and non-bottled drinking water.

The municipality said integrating artificial intelligence into laboratory operations has significantly reduced testing times.

Under the new system, results for bacteria such as Legionella and Escherichia coli (E. coli) can be generated much faster than with conventional laboratory methods through a fully digital analysis process, allowing authorities to take preventive action more quickly.

Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, Mahmoud Ahmed, said the municipality was using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to strengthen proactive public health protection.

According to him, ongoing improvements are focused on accelerating laboratory testing, improving the reliability of results and enabling faster preventive interventions.

Ahmed said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening its public health ecosystem and supports its ambition of becoming one of the world’s best cities to live in.

He added that the AI-powered testing system forms part of the municipality’s wider strategy to modernise laboratory services in line with international standards.

Officials said the enhanced service would benefit residential communities, hotels, recreational facilities and other public establishments by improving water safety and increasing confidence in public health services.

The issues

Rapid detection of harmful bacteria in water systems is essential for preventing outbreaks of waterborne diseases. The use of artificial intelligence in laboratory testing is increasingly helping public health agencies deliver faster, more accurate results while improving monitoring and preventive response.

What’s being said

“Dubai Municipality continues to leverage advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver laboratory solutions that strengthen proactive protection against public health risks.” — Mahmoud Ahmed, Director, Dubai Central Laboratory Department

What’s next

Dubai Municipality is expected to continue expanding AI applications across its laboratory services as part of broader efforts to modernise public health infrastructure and improve service delivery.

Bottom line

By combining artificial intelligence with laboratory testing, Dubai is accelerating the detection of harmful bacteria in water supplies, enabling faster public health responses and strengthening confidence in water safety.