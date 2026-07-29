Army deploys GOCs as Nigeria expands to 12 divisions

Key points

The Nigerian Army has deployed General Officers Commanding to newly created divisions following its expansion from eight to 12 divisions.

President Bola Tinubu approved the restructuring to strengthen command, control and operational response.

Three new brigades have also been activated to reinforce the new formations.

The Army says the expansion will improve force projection and national security operations.

Main story

The Nigerian Army has deployed General Officers Commanding (GOCs) to its newly established divisions and activated three new brigades following the expansion of its force structure from eight to 12 divisions.

The expansion, approved by President Bola Tinubu, is aimed at strengthening command and control, improving force projection and enhancing the Army’s response to evolving security challenges across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, approved the appointments and postings to provide leadership for the new formations.

She said the new divisions would commence operations after attaining Initial Operational Capability (IOC), while efforts were underway to achieve Full Operational Capability (FOC).

As part of the restructuring, the Army also reviewed the Areas of Responsibility for its divisions.

Under the new arrangement, the newly established 5 Division in Makurdi will oversee Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states, while 9 Division, Ilorin, will cover Kwara and Niger states. The new 10 Division in Jalingo will be responsible for Taraba and Adamawa states, while 83 Division in Benin City will oversee Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states when it becomes operational later this year.

The Army also announced key command appointments, including Maj.-Gen. Yakubu Yahaya as General Officer Commanding, 9 Division, Ilorin, and Commander of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD.

Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife was posted as General Officer Commanding, 10 Division, Jalingo, while Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara will lead 5 Division, Makurdi, and serve as Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE. Maj.-Gen. Auwalu Mahmuda was appointed General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Ibadan.

To strengthen the new formations, the Army activated three brigades, with Brig.-Gen. A.O. Odubiyi appointed Commander of 11 Brigade, Gboko, Brig.-Gen. A.M. Haruna as Commander of 29 Brigade, Kainji, and Brig.-Gen. R.M. Aminu as Commander of 10 Brigade, Lafia.

The Chief of Army Staff congratulated the newly appointed commanders and urged them to provide visionary leadership while sustaining professionalism and operational momentum.

He described the creation of the additional divisions as “a historic milestone in the transformation of the Nigerian Army and the country’s defence architecture.”

The issues

The expansion reflects the Army’s efforts to decentralise command, improve operational coordination and respond more effectively to Nigeria’s complex and evolving security challenges.

What’s being said

“The establishment of the additional divisions is a historic milestone in the transformation of the Nigerian Army and the country’s defence architecture.” — Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff.

Bottom line

By expanding to 12 divisions and activating new brigades, the Nigerian Army is seeking to strengthen its operational reach, improve command efficiency and enhance its capacity to address security threats nationwide.