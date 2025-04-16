Lagos, REA Partner To Expand Renewable Energy Access

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to renewable energy, especially in electricity, to stimulate economic activities across the state. He made this known on Monday at the Roundtable Meeting on Rural Electrification and Sustainable Energy Development, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The event was organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR). Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the initiative was in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

He stated the collaboration aims to tackle the power supply issue, one of the biggest challenges for businesses in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor said the initiative supports the government’s vision for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy grid. He stressed the need to solve energy issues to enhance productivity and increase job creation nationwide.

“Nigerians generate much power, but it is not widely distributed due to isolation. We have excess energy, but it is misdirected,” he said. He noted that producing more power would spur economic activities and growth.

“There are around 4.5 million generators in Lagos. Many use 30 kVA or 50 kVA and avoid the public power supply,” he said. Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of planning and sustainability in government initiatives.

He assured that the state would work with the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company to ensure long-term sustainability. He also highlighted the need to involve Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees (CDCs).

He explained their involvement would help identify community needs and achieve better outcomes. He urged the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to actively engage CDAs and CDCs in project planning.

Earlier, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, said the project focuses on harnessing sustainable energy sources. He said the move aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote a greener, cleaner energy grid.

The commissioner said the partnership would create new opportunities in the energy sector. “We are entering a partnership with REA that will unlock a range of new opportunities. It will give Lagosians access to stable, uninterrupted electricity supply,” he said.

Mr Abubakar Ndiye, Chief Executive Officer of REA, said the agency aims to become the hub of renewable energy assets in Nigeria. He assured the REA will ensure the sustainability of its energy interventions nationwide. He said the agency is working to localise the production of renewable energy equipment in Nigeria, with Lagos playing a key role.

The event’s highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU marks a strategic partnership to expand decentralised solar power generation and distribution projects across Lagos State.