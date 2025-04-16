FG Declares April 18 And 21 As Public Holidays For Easter Festivities

The Federal Government has officially designated Thursday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays in commemoration of Good Friday and Easter Monday.

This announcement was made in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Magdalene Ajani.

The statement explained that the two-day holiday is to allow Christians across the country to celebrate the Easter season, which symbolises the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“These public holidays are intended to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations, respectively,” Ajani noted.

Minister Extends Easter Felicitations

The Ministry’s statement also conveyed the Easter message of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who extended his warm regards to Christians nationwide, acknowledging the spiritual significance of the season.

“Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo sends his heartfelt congratulations to all Christians in the country during this joyful season,” the statement read.

The Minister underscored the importance of reflecting on the teachings and sacrifices of Jesus Christ, particularly the values He exemplified through His crucifixion.

He urged citizens to embrace virtues such as selflessness and compassion, pointing out that the sacrificial love demonstrated by Jesus Christ should inspire Nigerians to live in unity and mutual love.

Appeal for National Unity and Prayers

Tunji-Ojo further appealed to citizens to use the Easter period to pray for Nigeria’s advancement and wellbeing.

“He urged all Nigerians to dedicate time during the holiday to pray for national peace, unity, and stability,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The Minister also reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to developmental objectives under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He reaffirmed President Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at driving national development and economic progress,” the statement added.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo encouraged Nigerians to reflect the spirit of Easter through acts of kindness and goodwill, while wishing Christians and all citizens a joyous celebration.