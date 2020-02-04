Lafarge Africa Announces Jean-Philippe Benard’s Resignation

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Jean-Philippe Benard as a Non-Executive Director. The resignation took effect from 24th of January 2020.

The company announced this in a notification signed by its company secretary and general counsel, Adewunmi Alode, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Before his resignation, Benard held the position of chief procurement officer for LafargeHolcim Group. He was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 31st of October 2018 as a Non-executive Director.

“The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc (“the Company”) hereby notifies The Nigerian Stock Exchange, our esteemed shareholders and the investing public of the resignation of Mr Jean-Philippe Benard from the board with effect from the 24th of January 2020 having decided to pursue his career outside LafargeHolcim Group,” the statement read.

Benard joined LafargeHolcim in 2012 as the Vice-President, Energy Group. Prior to this, he had worked at Saint-Gobain Glass as a Chief Procurement Officer, and as an International Energy Manager at Arcelor. J.

He holds an MSc degree in Mathematics and Mechanics from the University of Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie, France.

In the statement released, the company thanked Benard for his contributions towards the growth of the company while wishing him the best in his future endeavours. It was also stated that Benard had given reasons for his resignation to wanting to pursue his career outside the LafargeHolcim Group.

About Lafarge Africa Plc: Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building materials company is a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, a world leader in building materials. Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a presence in Africa’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Africa.

With plants in Ewekoro and Sagamu in the South West, Mfamosing in the South-South and Ashaka in the North East of Nigeria, Lafarge Africa Plc currently has an installed cement production capacity of 10.5MTPA and has plans to grow in the near term.

