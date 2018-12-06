Keystone Bank Partners Ebonylife Films To Premiere ‘Chief Daddy’ Movie

Nigeria’s most innovative banking services provider, Keystone Bank Limited has partnered with EbonyLife Films to premiere the movie, ‘Chief Daddy’.

The event which held at the popular Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Sunday December 2, 2018 was graced by a long guest list of dignitaries, celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, business heavyweights, socialites, politicians and lovers of arts.

Speaking at the epoch-making event, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said “the bank will explore every good platform to deepen its strength in the retail and youth segment.

He said “the bank’s sponsorship of the movie aligns with its corporate objectives of supporting SMEs and empowering enterprising entrepreneurs.

“By partnering this movie, Keystone Bank is actively promoting the culture of personal fiscal responsibility by encouraging everyone, young and old to take advantage of the bank’s expertise to learn about and set up financial instruments that will give them and their loved ones an assurance while they are here and long after.” Ohiwerei stated.

Ohiwerei further disclosed that Keystone Bank, which recently signed up popular Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele Bello, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ as its official brand ambassador, prides itself in its ability to hand-hold different sectors of the economy in order to nurture them and help them to grow.