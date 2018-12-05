Kevin Hart to Host 2019 Oscars

Kevin Hart has been revealed as the host for the 2019 Oscars.

The comedian shared the news that he will host the 91st Academy Awards in February via social media.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “For years I have asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose [sic] to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.”

He added: “I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time…to be able to join the legendary list of hosts that have graced that stage is unbelievable.”

The 39-year-old will take over hosting duties for the biggest awards ceremony in the film industry from US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel congratulated Hart on the presenting role.

He said: “Congratulations amigo – The Academy made an excellent choice. You are going to kill it.”

Nick Cannon was also among the celebrities sharing his admiration for Hart.

He wrote on Instagram: “Real talk, my bro deserves every bit of what God is blessing him with. The hardest working, kindest and most genuine dude in the business. The Oscars are lucky to have you! You are gonna kill it! Plus you the same size as the Oscar! Keep shining king! Love when good things happen to good people!”

Previous Oscar hosts include Chris Rock, Ellen Degeneres, Hugh Jackman and Whoopi Goldberg. Hart will be the fourth African-American to host the awards ceremony in its history.

While it will be Hart’s first time as a host, it won’t be the first time he’s stood on the Oscars stage. In 2016, he presented an award at the prestigious awards night.

There have been mixed reactions to the announcement with some praising The Academy’s choice and others referring to Hart as unfunny