FIRS Launches E-Invoicing And Digital Tax System For Large Corporations

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a national e-invoicing and electronic fiscal system (EFS) aimed at streamlining tax compliance, improving transparency, and ensuring real-time visibility into commercial transactions. FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, announced the rollout in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, on Sunday in Abuja. The system went live on August 1, following a successful pilot phase that began in November 2024.

The first phase targets large taxpayers — companies with an annual turnover of ₦5 billion and above. Within two weeks of launch, over 1,000 firms, representing 20% of the 5,000 eligible companies, have begun integrating with the FIRS MBS platform. All large taxpayers must complete onboarding by November 1, 2025.

MTN Nigeria became the first company to transmit live e-invoices to FIRS, marking the official start of the regime. Huawei Nigeria and IHS Nigeria have also concluded test transmissions. Service providers, accredited in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will act as System Integrators and Access Point Providers to support onboarding and invoice transmission.

Acknowledging operational challenges faced by some companies, Adedeji said the deadline for compliance has been extended by three months to November 1. The FIRS team will continue to hold webinars, workshops, and town hall meetings to ensure a smooth transition.

The EFS will be deployed in phases, with medium and emerging taxpayers to follow. It is designed to align with global best practices, curb tax evasion, and support the Nigeria Revenue Services Reform Act by harmonising revenue reporting and creating a single source of truth for government earnings.