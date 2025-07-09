Kenya Airways Leads In Implementing IATA’s Aviation Safety Culture

Kenya Airways has become the first airline globally to adopt the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) new Aviation Safety Culture Survey Light (I-ASC Light), a strategic tool designed to strengthen internal safety culture and enhance safety performance.

IATA announced the milestone on its website, describing I-ASC Light as an automated survey system that evaluates nine key drivers of safety culture, providing detailed quantitative and qualitative insights across functions and organisational levels. The tool offers expert analysis to help airlines implement targeted safety improvements.

Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways, Allan Kilavuka, emphasised the airline’s commitment to safety as a core operational value.

“Safety is our priority. It is ingrained in everything we do and is fostered through a culture of continuous improvement. This is where I-ASC Light is such a valuable tool. We were able to pinpoint key areas for improvement in a clear and structured way,” Kilavuka said.

He added that the survey results were shared across the airline during World Safety Day in April, where each member of the senior management team signed individual safety charters as part of their ongoing commitment to the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, which Kenya Airways joined in 2024.

IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Al-Awadhi, commended Kenya Airways for leading the adoption of the new tool, noting that it aligns with IATA’s global push for airlines to prioritise safety culture.

“The accessibility of I-ASC Light helps airline management teams quickly identify where they should focus on fostering a robust safety culture. As the global pioneer in using the new version of I-ASC, Kenya Airways is enabling concrete actions to meet their commitment to the IATA Safety Leadership Charter and build a stronger safety culture across the airline,” Al-Awadhi said.

The I-ASC Light tool supports the goals of the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, which encourages open communication, trust, and effective risk management within airline operations as part of a broader effort to enhance aviation safety worldwide.