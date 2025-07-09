US Reduces Visa Validity For Nigerians To Three Months

The United States Department of State has announced a new policy reducing the validity of most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens from two years to three months. In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday, the embassy said the new single-entry, three-month validity rule takes immediate effect. However, it clarified that visas issued before July 8, 2025, will retain their original validity.

The embassy explained that the adjustment is part of the Department’s global visa reciprocity process, which periodically reviews and aligns visa validity and entry permissions with those offered to US citizens by other countries.

“US visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of US immigration systems and are based on global technical and security benchmarks,” the embassy stated, adding that it is working with Nigerian authorities to help the country meet these benchmarks.

Key criteria include issuing secure travel documents with verified identities, managing visa overstays, and sharing relevant security and criminal information to protect public safety.

Despite the new restrictions, the embassy reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to its longstanding partnership with Nigeria, describing the relationship as one built on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity.

“We commend the ongoing efforts by the government of Nigeria’s immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices,” the embassy added.

Nigerian travellers were advised to ensure compliance with visa regulations and to keep their travel documents accurate and up to date.

The embassy concluded by reiterating the United States’ commitment to deepening people-to-people ties with Nigeria through business, educational, and cultural exchanges.

“We look forward to continued cooperation at all levels with the Nigerian public and government officials to ensure safe and lawful travel between the United States and all countries,” the statement read.