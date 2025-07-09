Delta Launches New Lagos-US Aircraft, Upgrades Lounges

Delta Air Lines is set to enhance its services between Lagos and major U.S. cities with the introduction of its Airbus A350-900 and A330-900neo aircraft, starting October 2025. The airline announced that the A350-900 will begin serving the Lagos–Atlanta route from October, while the A330-900neo will operate on the Lagos–New York route during the peak holiday season from December 2 to January 16.

The move is part of Delta’s broader commitment to improving passenger experience and expanding its footprint in West Africa. Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, Matteo Curcio, said the aircraft deployment and upcoming infrastructure investments reflect the airline’s commitment to Nigerian travellers.

“With the launch of our new premium lounge in Lagos and the deployment of our newest aircraft, we are reaffirming Delta’s commitment to Nigerian travellers. This is more than an upgrade; it’s an investment in the future,” Curcio stated.

The planned premium lounge at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos will feature modern Nigerian-inspired interiors, high-speed Wi-Fi, private relaxation spaces, and premium refreshments. It is designed to serve Delta One customers and high-value travellers, including those in the oil and gas sector, providing an elevated pre-flight experience.

Delta’s General Manager for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, Joseph Young, highlighted that the A350-900 will replace the A330-200 on the Atlanta route, increasing seat capacity by 35 per cent. He noted that both aircraft offer quieter cabins, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort with wider seats, better air quality, and a more pleasant onboard environment.

The initiative is part of Delta’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a leader in premium transatlantic travel from West Africa while offering passengers a superior travel experience on its routes connecting Lagos to the United States.