Mutfwang declares self-styled Hisbah activities illegal in Plateau

Key points

Plateau governor declares activities of groups operating under the guise of Hisbah illegal in the state.

Mutfwang warns against harassment, extortion and unlawful enforcement of rules.

Security agencies ordered to identify, investigate and prosecute those involved.

Main story

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has declared the activities of any group operating under the guise of Hisbah illegal in the state.

Mutfwang announced the decision in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Gyang Bere, on Sunday in Jos.

The governor’s position followed the emergence of a group in Jos North Local Government Area reportedly conducting activities in the name of Hisbah.

Mutfwang said Plateau would not allow any organisation to assume enforcement powers or operate as a parallel security agency without lawful authorisation.

He warned members of the group against harassing residents, demanding money or imposing rules and sanctions outside the authority granted by law.

The governor said enforcement of laws remained the responsibility of constituted authorities operating within Nigeria’s legal framework.

He consequently directed security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and lawful operations to identify individuals involved in the reported activities.

The agencies were also directed to protect residents against intimidation, harassment, extortion and other forms of unlawful coercion.

Mutfwang said the government’s action was based on the issue of lawful authority and was not directed at any religion, ethnic group or community.

He noted that Plateau was home to people of different faiths and backgrounds and that all residents were entitled to equal protection under the law.

The governor said residents should be able to worship, work, live and conduct lawful businesses without interference from groups claiming authority they did not legally possess.

He further directed security agencies to investigate those involved in the reported activities and prosecute anyone found culpable.

Mutfwang also ordered the arrest and prosecution of persons found to be promoting, sponsoring, aiding or abetting the unlawful activities.

The issues

The governor’s directive centres on the authority to enforce laws and maintain public order in Plateau.

While Hisbah organisations operate with varying forms of government recognition in some northern states, Mutfwang said no group in Plateau had the authority to establish itself as an alternative enforcement body.

What’s being said

“Government will not permit the emergence of any parallel authority, self-appointed enforcement body or group seeking to impose rules, restrictions or sanctions on citizens.” — Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

“No individual or group has the authority to appoint itself the government of Plateau.” — Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

“Plateau remains home to people of diverse faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds. Every Plateau resident is entitled to equal protection under the law.” — Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to intensify intelligence gathering, identify and investigate those involved in the reported activities and prosecute anyone found culpable.

Bottom line

The Plateau Government has drawn a clear line against self-appointed enforcement groups, directing security agencies to act against anyone attempting to exercise unlawful authority in the state.