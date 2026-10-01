Chinese yuan strengthens against dollar on central exchange market

KEY POINTS

The central parity rate of the Chinese renminbi strengthened by 60 pips to settle at 6.7351 against the United States dollar.

The data was released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System following the trading session.

Trading rules permit the Chinese currency to move within a two per cent band on either side of the central parity rate each day.

MAIN STORY

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, also known as the yuan, strengthened by 60 pips to 6.7351 against the dollar. Data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System indicates that the adjustment took effect during the trading session.

Under the operating mechanism of China’s spot foreign exchange market, the currency is permitted to rise or fall by two per cent from the established central parity rate during each trading day. The daily benchmark figure is calculated using a weighted average of prices quoted by designated market makers. These quotations are submitted to authorities prior to the opening of the interbank market on each business day.

THE ISSUES

Exchange rate adjustments by central trading systems dictate the official boundaries within which commercial foreign exchange transactions must occur daily. Fluctuations in the central parity rate influence import and export pricing dynamics for participants engaging in cross-border trade settlements.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market participants will continue monitoring daily fixing announcements from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to assess currency movement trends within the permitted trading band.

BOTTOM LINE

The Chinese renminbi recorded a 60-pip upward adjustment against the dollar, anchored by weighted market maker quotations compiled before the opening of the interbank session.