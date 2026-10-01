African nations demand fiscal sustainability for social sector PPPs

KEY POINTS

Africa’s Public-Private Partnership units state that fiscal sustainability and affordability represent the primary tests for social sector projects across the continent.

The observation emerged during the Second Forum for Public-Private Partnership Units in Africa, co-organised by the Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank, and the African Legal Support Facility.

Organizers note that social sector initiatives in housing, healthcare, and education rarely generate enough user-fee revenue, forcing reliance on public subsidies and blended finance.

MAIN STORY

Africa’s Public-Private Partnership units report that fiscal sustainability, rather than demand risk, is emerging as the defining test for social sector public-private partnerships across the region.

The position was highlighted in a statement released by the Economic Commission for Africa following the opening of the Second Forum for Public-Private Partnership Units in Africa.

The two-day hybrid gathering, themed “Making Social Sector PPPs Work: From Policy Ambition to Effective Service Delivery,” is co-organised by the Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank, and the African Legal Support Facility. Organizers point out that while infrastructure partnerships remain central to African development, implementation progress continues to lag behind policy ambitions due to limited preparation capacity, affordability pressures, and institutional gaps.

Social sector partnerships covering housing, healthcare, education, sanitation, and energy present distinct obstacles because they rarely generate sufficient user-fee revenue to operate independently. Instead, they depend on availability payments, public subsidies, viability gap funding, or blended finance.

This financial structure shifts core considerations away from standard demand risk toward fiscal sustainability, affordability, and performance accountability.

Opening the dialogue, the Deputy Executive Secretary for Programme at the Economic Commission for Africa, Hanan Morsy, stressed that social sector partnerships must be evaluated beyond the initial capital they mobilize. She emphasized that true success requires services that remain accessible, affordable, and sustainable while genuinely improving public welfare.

The forum features ministerial dialogues, risk allocation breakout sessions, financing mechanism reviews, and project clinics designed to build localized capacity and establish a lasting community of practice.

Opening remarks were delivered by senior officials, including the Director of the African Legal Support Facility, Olivier Pognon, African Development Bank Country Manager Josephine Ngure, and Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance for Economic Cooperation, Semereta Sewasew.

THE ISSUES

Social sector partnerships heavily rely on government-backed availability payments and public subsidies because direct user fees cannot cover capital and operational costs. Capacity constraints in early-stage project preparation frequently delay transactions and limit the bankability of essential public service initiatives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Social sector PPPs in housing, healthcare, education, sanitation and energy pose a distinct challenge because they rarely generate enough user-fee revenue to stand alone. They rely instead on availability payments, public subsidies, viability gap funding or blended finance. This shifts the core structuring question from demand risk to fiscal sustainability, affordability and performance accountability.” – Economic Commission for Africa

“Social sector PPPs must be judged by more than the capital they mobilised. Success meant services that were accessible, affordable and sustainable, and that genuinely improved people’s lives. Turning that ambition into results, however, depends on strong project preparation and strong partnerships.” – Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary for Programme, Economic Commission for Africa

WHAT’S NEXT

Participating countries will appoint designated focal points to track implementation progress under an action-oriented follow-up framework. Outcomes from the ongoing sessions will feed into periodic peer exchanges designed to sustain institutional collaboration between annual editions.

BOTTOM LINE

African public-private partnership units indicate that financing social infrastructure requires moving past standard demand calculations toward rigorous fiscal planning and structured public support mechanisms.