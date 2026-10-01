CNG and electric buses cut fares on key routes nationwide – Pi CNG

KEY POINTS

• Pi CNG and EV says alternative energy transport is already lowering fares on several routes across Nigeria.

• FCT, Lagos, Enugu, Borno, Abia and Kaduna are among states where CNG or electric mobility is supporting cheaper transport.

• The initiative says it is working towards about 150 operational CNG refuelling stations before the end of 2026.

MAIN STORY

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, Pi CNG and EV, says the expansion of gas and electric powered transport is beginning to reduce fares for commuters across several parts of Nigeria.

Executive Chairman of the initiative, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Onyekachi Eke, Head of Brand and Communications, Pi CNG and EV.

Ahmed said the fare reductions were being driven by lower operating costs associated with CNG and electric vehicles, as federal and state governments expand their deployment on major transport routes.

He said the development formed part of the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme, which seeks to ensure that savings from alternative energy are reflected in the fares paid by commuters.

President Bola Tinubu had set October 1 as a target for Nigerians to begin seeing measurable reductions in transportation costs as governments and transport operators expand CNG and electric mobility.

Ahmed said different approaches were already being adopted across the states, including CNG buses, electric buses, taxis and tricycles, alongside investments in refuelling and charging infrastructure.

In Borno, he said 500 electric tricycles, 20 electric buses and 150 electric saloon cars and taxis had been deployed, supported by eight solar powered charging terminals.

The state has also introduced subsidised fares of N50 for buses, N100 for taxis and N200 for tricycles, while developing its CNG network.

Ahmed said three CNG stations were being developed in Maiduguri, with one already operational and two nearing completion, alongside conversion facilities for vehicles switching to gas.

Abia has 40 electric buses providing public transport at fares subsidised by 50 per cent, while Zamfara is introducing 100 electric taxis with proposed fares 40 per cent below existing levels.

In Enugu, 100 CNG buses operated by FEMADEC on behalf of the state government serve routes including Enugu to Nsukka, ESUTH to Agbani, Enugu to UNTH and Holy Ghost to Emene.

Ahmed said the Enugu to Nsukka fare had fallen from between N3,000 and N4,000 previously to N2,200 initially and now N1,600 on the CNG supported service.

The Federal Capital Territory is also recording lower fares on CNG routes. Commuters pay N500 on the Kubwa to Berger route, compared with N1,000 for diesel buses, while Apo to Nyanya and Maraba also costs N500 against N1,000.

Masaka to Berger costs N600 on CNG compared with N1,000, while Berger to Gwagwalada costs N700 against N1,200. Ahmed said 26 additional buses were expected to join the FCT fleet during the week.

In Lagos, the initiative reported reductions on several routes, including Ikorodu to Fadeyi, where the fare has fallen from N1,200 to N680, and Ikorodu to Maryland, where it has dropped from N1,000 to N570.

Ikeja to Obalende has also moved from N1,400 to N720, while proposed fares on routes in Akwa Ibom and Edo indicate reductions of about 50 per cent.

The initiative said proposed interventions in Delta, Jigawa, Ogun and Oyo would also target lower transport costs. In Delta, the proposed Warri to Asaba CNG fare is N4,900 compared with the current N7,000, while Dutse to Kano in Jigawa is proposed at N2,000 against N3,500.

Delta has also developed 22 electric vehicle charging stations to support wider electric mobility deployment.

Ahmed said Kaduna had deployed 100 CNG buses providing free transport on major routes. The buses have reportedly carried about 3.2 million passengers, generating estimated savings of more than N3.5 billion for commuters.

In Niger State, CNG transport between Suleja and Abuja is already providing lower cost travel, while the state continues to develop its CNG and electric mobility infrastructure.

In Ebonyi, the state government has acquired luxury buses as part of measures to reduce transportation costs for civil servants. Pi CNG and EV is also working with the state on possible CNG and electric mobility deployment and the infrastructure needed to support it.

The initiative said another batch of buses was being deployed, with 61 of the current buses designated for commercial operations. The fleet comprises 13 buses each for the FCT, Kano and Lagos, five each for Delta, Kaduna and Katsina, three for Enugu, and two each for Borno and Niger.

Ahmed said vehicle conversion was increasing in emerging markets including Kano and the South East, while additional CNG refuelling stations were being brought into operation.

Pi CNG and EV is working with industry partners to establish about 150 operational CNG refuelling stations before the end of 2026.

THE ISSUES

The fare reductions reported across several states show how lower energy costs can translate into lower public transport fares when CNG and electric vehicles are deployed with supporting infrastructure. The scale of savings differs by route and state because governments are using different models, including subsidised fares, free transport, CNG services and electric vehicles. Expansion of the programme depends on infrastructure, particularly CNG refuelling stations and electric vehicle charging facilities. Pi CNG and EV says the number of operational CNG stations is expected to reach about 150 before the end of 2026. The October 1 target is not being treated as the end of the programme. The initiative says additional buses, vehicle conversions, refuelling stations and electric mobility infrastructure will continue to be deployed.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Across the country, different models are already emerging. Some states are deploying CNG buses, using electric buses, taxis and tricycles, while governments are investing in refuelling and charging infrastructure.” – Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman, Pi CNG and EV

“The effect of lower energy costs is already visible in Enugu State, where 100 CNG buses are operated by FEMADEC on behalf of the state government.” – Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman, Pi CNG and EV

“Pi CNG & EV will continue working with relevant stakeholders to expand CNG refuelling and EV charging infrastructure to ensure that savings from cheaper energy are reflected in transport fares.” – Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman, Pi CNG and EV

WHAT’S NEXT

Pi CNG and EV says it will continue deploying buses, supporting vehicle conversions and expanding CNG refuelling and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The initiative is also working with industry partners towards about 150 operational CNG refuelling stations before the end of 2026.

BOTTOM LINE

Pi CNG and EV says lower energy costs are already translating into reduced fares on selected routes across several states. The initiative plans to expand the infrastructure and vehicle deployment supporting the fare reductions beyond the October 1 target.