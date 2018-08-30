Kanye West Apologizes for Controversial Slavery Comment

Kanye West is trying to make amends for comments about slavery that found him at the center of controversy earlier this summer.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel,” West told Chicago’s WGCI-FM in a interview on Wednesday. “So I want to take this moment right now to say … I’m sorry for people who felt let down by th

at moment.”

West stirred up controversy in May after calling slavery “a choice” in a baffling interview with TMZ.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West said at the time. “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

One TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, challenged West’s statements at the time, telling him, “Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me, that’s not real.”