Justin Bieber Confirms Marital Status

Justin Bieber, Canadian A-list musician and American sweetheart just officially made Hailey Baldwin “One Less Lonely Girl”.

The CNN reports that after months of speculations the pair had quietly married.

The singer confirmed his marriage to the model with an Instagram post on Friday.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” the caption on a photo of a worded area read.

“First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, got engaged in July and secured a wedding license in September.

There were reports that the pair had a secret ceremony around the same time, but the couple did not comment.

Talk heated up again earlier this week after Baldwin changed her name on Instagram to “Hailey Rhode Bieber” (Rhode is her middle name), and Bieber captioned of a photo of the two of them, “My wife is awesome.”

On Thanksgiving, Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, used Twitter to send her new daughter-in-law birthday greetings.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin,” Mallette tweeted. “I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!”

Bieber had some words about being a husband on Friday.

“Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!

“Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

Bieber has sold an estimated 140 million records, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists, and became the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter in August 2017 after Katy Perry.

He has been listed three times by Forbes magazine among the top 10 most powerful celebrities in the world; in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

In 2016, Bieber became the first artist to surpass 10 billion total video views on Vevo.