Jumia Travel, Jumia Food to Reward Customers Big at Black Friday Concert

Nigeria’s leading online travel agency, Jumia Travel and Nigeria’s number 1 online food ordering website, Jumia Food have revealed plans to reward both their new and returning customers with fantastic giveaways and deals at the upcoming Jumia Black Friday concert scheduled for November 18, 2017 at the King’s College, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The companies made the announcement through their Head of Public Relations, Olukayode Kolawole while addressing journalists in Lagos on the expectations from this year’s Black Friday festival which will kick off November 13th and end December 13th, 2017. “This year’s Black Friday will be the biggest sales event ever experienced in the country as there are as high as 80% discounts across all the Jumia platforms: Jumia Mall, Jumia Travel, and Jumia Food,” Kolawole said.

The exclusive 2-in-1 concert and shopping event will feature Nigeria’s finest artistes including Simi, Falz, Wande Coal, 9ice, Mayorkun, Niniola, Sound Sultan, Skales, Lil Kesh, Pencil, Jimmie DJ Consequence, DJ Cuppy, Nedu to thrill attendees to exclusive app flash sales and lots of exciting giveaways including a N500,000 shopping voucher.

Speaking on some of the special offers on Jumia Travel, Omolara Adagunodo, Managing Director of Jumia Travel said there will be up to 80% discount on hotel & flight bookings; over 20 holiday packages to choose from (local & international) and lots of fantastic deals. “There will also be lots of giveaways at the concert, such as a free night stay at a 4-star hotel in Lagos, a free return ticket from Lagos to Accra and many more,”Adagunodo added.

On the other hand, Jumia Food Managing Director, Olamide Bada described the deals that will be available on Jumia Food as mouth watering. “We have a long list of vendors on our platform who have offered us amazing discounts and giveaways in the spirit of the Black Friday festival. While many of our customers will have direct and face-to-face interactions with us at the concert, others who might not be able to attend can still benefit from these offers. For instance, we will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free on Sharwama & Co between 11th November through Dec 12th; 30% off the entire menu at Beleful; and many more.”

“There will also be lots of offers on Jumia Party. For instance, you can buy one Martell Blue Swift and get 24 Apparel Hat with Purchase; Martell XO – Free Holiday Bag with purchase; Chivas Extra – Free TT Dalk Wallet or card holder with purchase,” Bada added.