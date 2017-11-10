OPEC Opens Door To U.S.-Asia Trade For Battered Crude Shippers

Header 1 Header 2 Division 1 Division 2

Cuts in OPEC output that have led to a surge in U.S.oil exports to Asia may prove a godsend for struggling globalshippers, driving rates for large crude shipments to China,India and other major oil importers sharply higher over thenext year.Operators such as Frontline Ltd , Euronavand Gener8 Maritime are still recovering from fiveyears of weak rates and falling profits, and face more financialheadaches after a glut of new supertanker launches.But OPEC’s strong compliance with output cuts agreed in 2016is boosting prospects for the business by raising demand forpreviously little-used U.S.-Asia routes and allowing tankers torefill in the Gulf on return journeys to the United States.“The impact of rising Asian demand will not be seen in strongearnings in the next two quarters, because there is still theproblem of overcapacity,” said George Los, the head of tankerresearch at U.S. ship brokerage Charles R. Weber Company.“But by mid 2018 and by 2019 it will be able to make a notableimpact on VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) rates.”The rate to ship U.S. crude oil from the Gulf of Mexico toSingapore TD-LPP-SIN – still a relatively new route – has risenmore than 50 percent since August to stand at $15.54 pertonne on Nov. 9, according to Thomson Reuters data.Prices for the more traditional Middle-East to Asia route arealso up nearly 48 percent. Volumes for the U.S.-Asia routenearly tripled to 5 million barrels in September since thebeginning of this year, as per Thomson Reuters shipping data.“As this trend for U.S. exports to the Far East grows, thepositive impact on our business will be felt in the second halfof 2018 and beyond,” said Brian Gallagher, spokesman forBelgian tanker operator Euronav.Carnegie analyst Ola Ekern Rugsveen said average VLCC spotrates have risen from $10,000 per day during the summer to$30,000 in the months of September-October.OPECU.S. crude exports have boomed since a forty-year old ban waslifted less than two years ago and have been spurred further byOPEC’s move to cap output a year ago, reaching 2.1 millionbarrels per day in September of this year.With Iran and Saudi Arabia putting aside differences thatprevented caps from functioning in the past, the premium thatusers pay for OPEC-supplied Brent crude LCOc1 over U.S. lightcrude CLc1 rose to almost $7 on Oct. 31 – its highest in morethan two years.China has taken advantage of the widening spread, importingabout 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the United Statesthrough September this year, up from a single cargo of under 1million barrels between January and August a year ago.India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, said earlier thisyear it would buy crude from the United States for the firsttime and Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts putoverall U.S. exports to Asia at around 261,000 bpd in the firsteight months of the year – 10 times more than 2016.Up to September this year, 30 VLCCs – defined as those with acapacity between 1.9 million and 2.2 million barrels – came online, according to shipping brokerage firm VesselsValue. That isthe result of orders placed when oil neared $200 a barrel lastdecade.VLCC spot prices now are about the same as what they were ayear ago and down 48 percent from the peak of $29.81 pertonne in 2015, before crude hit its lowest of $27.88.“We’re in a period of time where the fleet growth is quitesignificant so there’s quite a bit of new tonnage coming intothe market, that’s what’s preventing the market from goingfurther,” Lars Barstad, commercial director of Oslo-basedFrontline said.“We are cautious about the market going forward for the nextcouple of quarters until the fleet has stopped to grow. But comesecond half 2018 we think the market balance will kind ofimprove for us.”