Jonathan Foundation urges inclusive governance across Africa

KEY POINTS

Goodluck Jonathan Foundation called for greater citizen participation in governance across Africa.

The foundation said democracy should deliver benefits beyond periodic elections.

It urged governments to give citizens a greater role in shaping political decisions.

The call was made to mark the 2026 International Day of Democracy.

MAIN STORY

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has urged governments and stakeholders across Africa to strengthen inclusive governance and give citizens greater influence over political decisions.

The foundation made the call in a statement issued by its Communications Officer, Wealth Ominabo, on Tuesday in Abuja to mark the 2026 International Day of Democracy.

The 2026 observance is themed “Raising Hands and Voices – Fostering Agency and Ownership through Deliberative Democracy.”

The foundation said the theme highlighted the importance of involving citizens in governance beyond participation in periodic elections.

According to Ominabo, democracy should translate into the protection of fundamental rights, wider freedoms and shared prosperity rather than being limited to electoral processes.

He quoted the foundation’s Executive Director, Ann Iyonu, as saying the theme aligned with GJF’s focus on deliberative governance and citizen participation.

Iyonu said the foundation had promoted public participation through its annual democracy dialogue, national peace conferences and electoral mediation missions across West Africa.

She said governments and other stakeholders should create conditions in which citizens could meaningfully participate in deciding who governs them and how public affairs are managed.

The foundation said greater citizen ownership of governance could contribute to building more peaceful, just and egalitarian societies.

THE ISSUES

The foundation’s position highlights the distinction between electoral participation and broader citizen involvement in governance, particularly between elections. Inclusive governance requires mechanisms through which citizens can express their views and participate in decisions affecting public policy and their communities. The emphasis on fundamental rights and freedoms places accountability and the treatment of citizens alongside elections as important elements of democratic governance. Deliberative governance can provide opportunities for dialogue among citizens, governments and other stakeholders on political and social issues beyond the electoral cycle.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“For democracy to be truly impactful, it must extend beyond the periodic ritual of elections to guarantee fundamental rights, expanding freedoms, and shared prosperity for all citizens.” – Wealth Ominabo, Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation

“Over the years, the foundation has actively championed deliberative governance through initiatives such as our annual democracy dialogue, national peace conferences, and electoral mediation missions across West Africa.” – Ann Iyonu, Executive Director, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation

“As we mark this day, we reiterate that democracy is only meaningful when it serves all citizens and places the people at the centre of governance.” – Ann Iyonu, Executive Director, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation

WHAT’S NEXT

The foundation called on governments and stakeholders to strengthen citizen participation and create systems through which people can have a meaningful role in determining how they are governed.

BOTTOM LINE

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation says African democracy should extend beyond elections to include meaningful citizen participation, rights and freedoms. It urged governments to place citizens more directly at the centre of governance.