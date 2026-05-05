Jim Ovia retires as Zenith bank chairman after 12-year Tenure, Mustafa Bello appointed successor

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points:

Jim Ovia retires as Chairman of Zenith Bank after completing regulatory tenure

Retirement aligns with Nigeria’s 12-year corporate governance limit

Mustafa Bello appointed as new Chairman

Board credits Ovia for strong leadership and institutional growth

Bello brings public and private sector experience to the role

Main Story:

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirement of its Founder and Group Chairman, Jim Ovia, following the completion of his tenure in accordance with Nigeria’s corporate governance regulations.

The development was disclosed in a corporate notice issued in Lagos on May 5, 2026, marking the end of Ovia’s 12-year tenure as chairman—the maximum period permitted under guidelines governing financial holding companies, non-interest banks, and payment service banks in the country.

Ovia, widely regarded as the architect of Zenith Bank’s rise into one of Nigeria’s most prominent financial institutions, played a defining role in shaping the bank’s strategic direction and institutional framework. During his time as chairman, he provided leadership oversight that contributed significantly to the bank’s expansion, operational resilience, and market positioning.

The Board of Directors, in its statement, acknowledged Ovia’s contributions, noting that his commitment to corporate governance standards and long-term stakeholder value creation strengthened the Group’s reputation within Nigeria’s financial services sector and beyond.

His exit reflects a broader regulatory push by authorities, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to enforce stricter governance frameworks aimed at enhancing transparency, board independence, and institutional sustainability within the banking sector.

Following his retirement, the Board confirmed the appointment of Engr. Mustafa Bello as the new Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc. Bello previously served as a non-executive director on the bank’s board, positioning him as a familiar figure within the institution’s governance structure.

What’s Being Said:

In its official communication, the Board emphasized that Ovia’s tenure was marked by “strong leadership, strategic direction, and effective oversight,” which helped elevate Zenith Bank’s standing in a competitive financial landscape.

The transition to Bello’s leadership is seen as a continuation of the bank’s governance evolution, combining institutional continuity with renewed strategic direction.

Profile of the New Chairman:

Engr. Mustafa Bello is a seasoned administrator and engineer with extensive experience spanning both the public and private sectors.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated in 1978 with a Second Class Upper Division. He also received the Shell Prize for the best project and thesis in the Faculty of Engineering that same year.

Bello began his professional career with the Nigerian Army’s Directorate of Quartering and Engineering Services between 1978 and 1979. He later joined the Niger State Housing Corporation as a Senior Civil Engineer, where he worked from 1980 to 1983.

His public service career gained prominence when he was appointed Minister of Commerce of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2002. He subsequently served as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) from November 2003 to February 2014, where he played a key role in promoting foreign investment into Nigeria.

Bello is currently the Chairman of Invest-in-Northern Nigeria Limited, a special purpose vehicle focused on driving economic and social development in Northern Nigeria. He has also contributed to several national initiatives, including the Corporate Affairs Commission’s online registration project and the development of a World Trade Organization (WTO)-compliant trade policy framework for Nigeria.

What’s Next:

With Bello now at the helm, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Zenith Bank navigates its next phase of growth, particularly in an evolving financial landscape shaped by digital transformation, regulatory tightening, and increased competition.

The leadership transition comes at a time when Nigerian banks are under pressure to strengthen governance structures, deepen financial inclusion, and expand their footprint across African and global markets. Zenith Bank’s ability to maintain its performance trajectory under new leadership will be critical in sustaining investor confidence and market relevance.