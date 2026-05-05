Global shortfall of one million midwives threatens maternal health

Key Points

One million more midwives are needed globally by 2035 to save over four million lives annually.

Africa currently accounts for approximately half of the global shortfall in midwifery personnel.

Skilled midwives can prevent the majority of avoidable maternal and newborn deaths caused by pregnancy complications.

Investing in midwifery offers high economic returns, with every $1 invested yielding up to $16 in social and economic benefits.

The UNFPA is calling for fair compensation, better career development, and the adoption of innovative diagnostic tools for this largely female workforce.

Main Story

On the International Day of the Midwife, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) highlighted a critical gap in the global health workforce that directly impacts maternal and child survival.

Executive Director Diene Keita stated that educating and deploying one million additional midwives by 2035 is essential to transforming health systems.

These health workers are often the primary providers of maternal care in fragile or crisis-affected settings, offering services that range from family planning to postnatal care.

The shortage is particularly acute in Africa, where the lack of skilled birth attendants contributes to disproportionately high mortality rates. Beyond delivery, midwives provide essential services such as nutrition counseling and cancer screenings.

To address these gaps, the UNFPA is utilizing its Midwifery Accelerator coalition to help nations develop localized investment cases aimed at protecting and empowering midwives as the “backbone of healthy and resilient societies”.

The Issues

Africa accounts for “about half of the global shortfall,” driving up maternal mortality on the continent.

There is an urgent need for “fair compensation” and improved career paths for a workforce that is predominantly female.

Fragile settings often lack the “leadership and protection” required for midwives to operate safely.

Health systems must overcome barriers to adopting “innovative technologies” and diagnostic tools that could enhance decision-making.

What’s Being Said

“Educating, deploying and retaining one million more midwives would transform health systems and improve millions of lives.” — Diene Keita

“Midwives are essential health workers, and they offer a solution to one of the most urgent challenges in global health.” — Diene Keita

“Midwifery is the backbone of healthy and resilient societies where women and communities can thrive.” — Diene Keita

“Every one dollar invested would yield up to 16 dollars in social and economic returns.” — Diene Keita

What’s Next

The UNFPA will continue to support countries through the “Midwifery Accelerator coalition” to develop evidence-based investment strategies.

Advocacy efforts will focus on achieving the target of “one million more midwives” by the 2035 deadline.

There is a push for health systems to integrate “innovative technologies and diagnostic tools” to strengthen midwives’ skills.

Global health monitors will mark “May 5” annually to track progress in midwife education and protection.

Bottom Line

Health Crisis. To save four million lives a year, the UN maintains that the world must bridge a gap of one million midwives by 2035, specifically targeting Africa where the shortage is most severe.