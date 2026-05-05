UN alarms as drone strikes escalate across Sudan

Key Points

The United Nations has expressed alarm over intensifying drone attacks that are targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

A drone shot down over Khartoum International Airport on Monday forced the cancellation of flights.

Recent strikes in White Nile State and North Kordofan have damaged a fuel station, a tanker, and a state television building.

Nearly 9 million people are internally displaced within Sudan, with an additional 4.5 million fleeing to neighboring countries since the war began.

The International Organisation for Migration reported over 3,600 newly displaced people in Kordofan states within the past week.

Main Story

The United Nations has issued a stern warning regarding the surge in drone warfare across Sudan, noting that these attacks are increasingly endangering civilians and critical infrastructure.

According to Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, recent strikes have hit locations ranging from Khartoum International Airport to a state television building in El Obeid.

The violence has also had a lethal impact on families, with local media reporting the deaths of five family members, including women and children, during a strike on Saturday.

The conflict, which has spanned over three years, has created a massive humanitarian crisis, forcing nearly 13.5 million people from their homes.

The UN highlighted that insecurity in Darfur and South Darfur has intensified, with recent strikes injuring civilians and damaging buildings near humanitarian offices.

The world body reiterated that all parties must respect international humanitarian law and ensure that aid can reach those in need without obstruction.

The Issues

The escalating use of drones is directly “endangering civilians” and damaging essential “civilian infrastructure”.

Flight cancellations at Khartoum International Airport further isolate the country and hinder movement.

Displaced populations continue to grow, with “nearly nine million people” now internally displaced.

Attacks near “offices of humanitarian organisations” threaten the safety of aid workers and the delivery of relief.

Rapid displacement is ongoing, with over “2,600 people” fleeing North Kordofan in just the past week.

What’s Being Said

“The insecurity is forcing people to flee their homes.” — Stephane Dujarric

“Aid must be allowed to reach people quickly and safely, without obstruction.” — Stephane Dujarric

“We reiterate that parties must respect international humanitarian law at all times and that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected.” — Stephane Dujarric

What’s Next

The UN will continue to monitor displacement levels as the IOM tracks thousands of new arrivals in South and North Kordofan.

Pressure is expected to mount on warring parties to provide safe corridors for “humanitarian organisations” to operate.

Future reports will likely focus on whether flight operations can safely resume at Khartoum International Airport.

International monitors will watch for further escalations in “West Darfur and Nyala” as drone strikes intensify in those regions.

Bottom Line

Drone Escalation. The United Nations is demanding an end to drone strikes on civilian targets in Sudan as the conflict drives displacement figures to record highs and cripples essential infrastructure like airports and fuel stations.