JAMB Reschedules UTME For Nearly 380,000 Affected Candidates In South-East, Lagos

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the rescheduling of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 379,997 candidates affected by technical and logistical issues during the recently concluded examination exercise.

The rescheduling exercise began on Thursday, following an announcement by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Oloyede, a total of 206,610 candidates were impacted across 65 examination centres in Lagos, while 173,387 others from 92 centres in the Owerri examination zone—covering the five states of the South-East region—were also affected.

“We acknowledge the challenges encountered by some candidates due to system failures and other unforeseen technical issues,” Oloyede stated. “Affected candidates will begin to receive notifications via SMS regarding their new examination schedules starting Thursday. I take full responsibility and offer my sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

In a reprinted examination slip obtained by our correspondent, one of the affected candidates has been rescheduled to sit for the exam on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 12:00 noon at a designated centre in Igando, located in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

JAMB has assured candidates that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure a seamless examination experience in the rescheduled sessions.