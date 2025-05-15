Thursday Chronicles: “Khaki No Be Superpower – Life After The Uniform”

Welcome to another series of Thursday Chronicles, where the truth is hot, the gist is fresh, and the laughter? Certified Grade A.

So, earlier this week, we talked about NYSC and how the ‘khaki life’ has lost its old shine. You remember now? When Corpers were gods on earth, sitting in front of buses like dignitaries, getting free rides, gifts, and “Madam Corper” treatment at Mama Nkechi’s buka?

Yeah… those days are gone. As in, vanish. In fact, some NYSC uniforms now double as aprons for street food vendors after service, because even the khaki knows the struggle is real.

Now, let’s talk about what happens after the POP (Passing Out Parade).

You collect your discharge certificate, post it on WhatsApp with the caption: “Done and dusted!” And boom, reality slaps you with “So what are you doing now?” from every corner.

Suddenly, job applications start to feel like begging letters. You’re rewording your CV like it’s your WAEC English essay. You’re seeing job posts that say:

“We’re looking for a fresh graduate with 5 years experience, must know Python, JavaScript, bake cakes, and do breakdance.”

Ahn ahn, kilode?

Here’s the thing, NYSC is not a golden ticket anymore. It’s more like a short film before the real movie. And guess what? You’re the lead actor in that movie, and it’s not scripted.

Many of us used the one-year service as a breather, an escape from family pressure or as a chill time to “figure life out.” But then POP comes and you’re looking around like:

“Is that all?”

Oh yes. That’s all.

But that’s also the beginning.

Growing up, they told us:

“Just graduate, serve, and your life will be settled.”

They lied.

They didn’t mention:

The anxiety of being jobless after service.

How some friends suddenly become LinkedIn motivational speakers.

Or how Uncle Kunle will now ask: “So, you no fit learn tailoring?”

Let’s stop waiting for “government work” or CBN to call us for job. It’s time to:

Build skills while waiting. Free courses online are not just for decoration.

Intern again if needed. It humbles you, but it helps you.

Volunteer. Yes, even for small stipends. You’re getting experience and networks.

Brand yourself. Don’t let your social media be full of birthday shout-outs and gossip, use it to show your abilities.

NYSC is not your end credit, it’s just your first trailer.

Whether you served in Ekiti or Enugu, wore khaki with swag or sag, NYSC is only a system—not your destiny.

The earlier you move with sense and direction, the better. Otherwise, you’ll become that guy who still wears NYSC crested vest to gym… three years after service.

Thanks for hanging out with me on today’s Thursday Chronicles. Share this with a Corper, ex-Corper or that one aunty that keeps shouting “Go and marry now that NYSC is over!”

Stay safe, stay intentional, and remember:

Life after NYSC isn’t scary when you prepare for it, just don’t forget your khaki in the bus.

Catch you next Thursday!



