JAMB Concludes Review Of 379,000 UTME Resit Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is finalising the audit of results for 379,775 candidates who participated in the recently concluded rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The results are expected to be released to the public on Thursday.

The audit process, which is being undertaken ahead of the official release, involves a multi-stakeholder team comprising JAMB officials, civil society representatives, academics, and independent observers to ensure transparency and accuracy. An official familiar with the process disclosed that although the results were initially expected on Wednesday, the additional layer of verification led to a delay. The board is reportedly taking extra caution in vetting the data before publication.

Meanwhile, JAMB has announced a fresh mop-up examination to accommodate candidates who were unable to sit for the 2025 UTME, regardless of the reason for their absence.

Speaking on the development, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, clarified that the mop-up is an inclusive initiative aimed at ensuring no eligible candidate is unfairly excluded.

“This time, we are creating a new mop-up. Even those who missed the earlier exam due to absence will get another opportunity. It’s not extraordinary. In any serious system, when students miss an exam, they’re allowed to make up—provided there’s no abuse,” he said.

He emphasised that the UTME serves as a placement tool for limited admission slots and is not a direct measure of intelligence. Oloyede also addressed concerns over bias and mismanagement, stating, “I take responsibility, not because I failed, but because that’s leadership.”

The registrar commended both candidates and JAMB personnel for their patience and resilience, especially during the technical setbacks that affected thousands during the initial exam period.

In a separate development, a group of lawmakers from the South-East zone called for the resignation of the JAMB Registrar, citing what they described as an “institutional failure” during the 2025 UTME. They alleged that a significant number of affected candidates were from the South-East and criticised the board’s response as inadequate.

Their concerns included poor communication, scheduling conflicts with other examinations such as WAEC, and insufficient notice given for the resit. The caucus demanded the suspension of officials responsible for JAMB’s digital operations, claiming that the board’s remedial actions had fallen short of expectations. However, lawmakers from the South-West have countered the resignation calls, defending Oloyede’s integrity and leadership.

Oluwole Oke, representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency, stated that the Registrar acted in good faith and demonstrated uncommon accountability. “Yes, something went wrong under his leadership, but he admitted the mistake and apologized publicly. What else do we want from him?” he asked.

Similarly, Wale Raji, a representative from Lagos State, noted that his constituency was heavily affected, yet he did not view the Registrar’s actions as malicious or biased. “The Registrar did the uncommon in Nigerian public service—he admitted the error and made provisions for redress,” Raji said.

As of now, JAMB is expected to release the resit results soon and provide details regarding the schedule and logistics for the special mop-up examination.