IWD 2026: NWAAC to spotlight women’s health, wellness at awards conference

KEY POINTS

NWAAC 2026 to prioritise women’s health and wellness in line with IWD theme “Give to Gain.”

Free medical outreach scheduled for April 17 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Medical experts and partner organisations to provide screenings, consultations and health education.

MAIN STORY

Glomay Alliance Company Limited, convener of the Nigerian Women Achievers Awards/Conference (NWAAC), has announced that its 2026 edition will focus on women’s health and wellness as part of activities marking International Women’s Day (IWD).

In a statement issued by the convener, Amb. Dr. Joy Osusu, the organisation said the 2026 programme would align with the global IWD theme, “Give to Gain,” while adopting the sub-theme, “Women Listen, Act and Transform.”

Osusu explained that the initiative would move beyond celebrating outstanding achievements to addressing critical health concerns affecting women across different life stages.

“Women’s health extends beyond basic care to encompass physical, mental and social well-being,” she said, noting that women face unique health challenges, including fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis and menopause-related conditions.

According to her, proactive healthcare interventions and sustained awareness campaigns can significantly improve health outcomes and overall productivity among women.

As part of the 2026 activities, NWAAC will host a free medical outreach and advocacy campaign dedicated to women’s health. The outreach, scheduled for April 17, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, will provide medical consultations, screenings and health education services.

Osusu disclosed that the organisation has opened collaborations with several non-governmental organisations to broaden the impact of the initiative. Partner organisations include the BMO Foundation, Hopesavers Foundation and Fola Healthy Living Initiative.

Supporting partners such as Edeh Divine Favour Maternity Home will provide facilities for cervical cancer screening, while Rescue Reach Supportive Initiative will offer free consultations and vital checks. Other participating groups include Face of Change Nigeria, The Healing Men’s Project and Citizens Health Initiative Nigeria.

The conference segment of the event will feature top medical professionals and advocates who will educate and counsel participants. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Mrs. Olawuyi Olubukola, Provost of LUTH College of Nursing Sciences, Idiaraba; NR Bernice Olusola Aketi, Director of Nursing Services, Lagos State Ministry of Health; Dr. Nike Miracle Badmus of Hopesavers Foundation; Dr. Mrs. Olufemi-Iseyemi Folakemi Olufunbi, Critical Care Nurse and CEO of Fola Healthy Living Initiatives; and Nollywood actress and wellness advocate, Bimpe Akintunde, CEO of Amoke Aremo Wellness Center.

Osusu said the “Listen, Act and Transform” framework would encourage greater awareness of women’s health needs, promote nutrition and exercise, strengthen mental health advocacy and push for policies that enhance women’s productivity and well-being.

THE ISSUES

Despite progress in gender advocacy, many women in Nigeria still face limited access to quality healthcare, inadequate screening services and low awareness of preventive health practices. Reproductive health conditions and mental health challenges often remain undiagnosed or poorly managed, affecting women’s socio-economic contributions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Osusu called on stakeholders, healthcare providers and members of the public to support the initiative, reiterating the organisation’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare.

She stressed that empowering women to prioritise their health is fundamental to building resilient families, communities and economies.

WHAT’S NEXT

Preparations are underway for the April 17 medical outreach and conference in Lagos. Organisers say they will continue to mobilise partners and volunteers to ensure wide participation and sustained impact beyond the event.

BOTTOM LINE

By shifting its 2026 focus to women’s health and wellness, NWAAC is broadening the narrative of empowerment—placing preventive care, mental well-being and policy advocacy at the centre of its International Women’s Day activities.