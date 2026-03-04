IGP Disu inaugurates eight-man committee on state police implementation

KEY POINTS

Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Mr. Olatunji Disu has inaugurated an eight-man committee to develop a framework for the implementation of state police in Nigeria.

The committee has been given a one-month deadline to submit its report on the proposed operational and coordination structures.

The initiative aims to bring law enforcement closer to communities for quicker responses while the Federal Police focuses on complex, transnational crimes.

IGP Disu emphasized that the reform is a mission of “strategy, not competition,” intended to strengthen the national security system.

MAIN STORY

In a significant move toward reforming Nigeria’s internal security architecture, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu inaugurated a high-level committee on Wednesday to oversee the transition toward state policing. Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the IGP described the task as both significant and timely, addressing the demand to ensure policing remains responsive to the country’s current realities.

The eight-man committee is mandated to review existing police models both within and outside Nigeria while assessing emerging security risks.

The proposed decentralization is designed to create a more efficient allocation of security resources. By establishing state police institutions, local authorities will be better positioned to respond to specific security challenges within their jurisdictions through deep knowledge of local security dynamics. Meanwhile, the Federal Police will concentrate strategically on specialized and complex threats, including terrorism, organized crime, cybercrime, and trafficking networks that require national coordination.

The committee’s responsibilities include proposing an operational framework for state police structures and addressing critical issues such as recruitment, training standards, and resource allocation. Additionally, the committee is tasked with developing robust accountability and oversight mechanisms to maintain professionalism and public trust. IGP Disu reassured officers that their professional importance remains indispensable, stressing that the new model seeks partnership rather than duplication of roles.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This committee on state policing we are inaugurating today has a critical responsibility… Your work will help shape the framework through which state policing may operate in Nigeria in a manner that strengthens, rather than fragment national security system,” stated IGP Olatunji Disu .

. “The mission we seek is one of strategy, not competition, partnership, not duplication.”

“By bringing law enforcement closer to the communities, state police institutions can deepen the knowledge of security dynamics and enable quicker and more targeted response to emerging threats.

WHAT’S NEXT

The committee will begin its intensive one-month review period to assess regional security needs and emerging risks.

State governments are expected to prepare for engagement regarding their potential roles in the new operational framework.

Following the submission of the report in 30 days, the Federal Government will review the proposed oversight mechanisms to ensure national security remains unified.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the inauguration of this committee marks a concrete shift toward a decentralized policing model in Nigeria. IGP Disu maintains that by allowing state governments to handle local security dynamics while the Federal Police focus on complex crimes, the nation can achieve a more responsive and efficient internal security system.