IWD 2026: COWA pushes investment in women through skills, education for SDGs

As the world marks International Women’s Day 2026, the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), PTML Chapter, has called for deliberate and sustained investment in women through education, skills acquisition and economic empowerment as a pathway to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during the chapter’s celebration ahead of March 8, anchored on the theme “Give to Gain”, the COWA Chairperson, Mrs. Caroline Anani, has described the occasion as more than a ceremonial gathering. But a time to honour the resilience and achievements of women and girls, while recommitting to the urgent work required to secure a fairer and more inclusive society.

“We join millions around the world not only to celebrate the extraordinary achievements and contributions of women and girls, but also to recommit ourselves to the work that remains. The beautiful truth is that when we generously invest in one another, we all rise together.” She added.

For Anani, the philosophy of “Give to Gain” is rooted in selflessness and strategic investment. Where giving is not a loss but a multiplier effect that strengthens families, institutions, and nations.

“There are a whole lot to give and a whole lot to gain when you give, when you invest in a woman, what you gain back is higher productivity, stronger teamwork, and holistic growth. The nation will always be better for it.”

Drawing attention to the realities of a developing society, Anani acknowledged the persistent challenges confronting women and girls across Nigeria and Africa. She lamented the early withdrawal of girls from school due to financial constraints, the scourge of child labour, and the continued denial of equal opportunities and inheritance rights in some communities. She also decried the violence faced by women in homes, on the streets and online.

“We cannot ignore these realities; there are still places where women are denied equal voice in decisions that affect their lives. Some confront violence that no one should ever endure. This is why our commitment must remain unshaken.” She reiterated.

At the core of COWA’s intervention, she explained, is the expansion of access to quality education, digital literacy, skills training and entrepreneurship. She commended the leadership of the association’s National President, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, for driving programmes that ensure “no girl is left behind”.

“Our skill acquisition programme is one avenue through which we reach out to women within our space. Through entrepreneurial empowerment, we donate tools and provide training so women can build sustainable livelihoods. We shall continue to expand the scope of our donations within the limits of our available resources.” Anani noted.

She urged beneficiaries of the initiative to maximise the opportunities provided by putting their tools to productive use. According to her, empowerment must translate into measurable impact within families and communities.

Anani also highlighted progress within the Nigeria Customs Service, noting that the inclusion of women in strategic leadership positions has yielded tangible results. She praised the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi MFR, for promoting women into key roles, describing it as a decision that has enhanced productivity and revenue performance.

She further encouraged men to actively support women’s advancement, describing them as essential partners in progress.

“The men are encouraged to be the ladder that women will mount to advance the frontier, Support for women is a great step towards building a sustainable society.”

As the celebration drew to a close, Anani reaffirmed her resolve to amplify the voices of women everywhere, insisting that empowerment must remain a collective responsibility.

“Let us support in amplifying the voices of our women,” she urged. “Because when we give to women, we gain a stronger family, a stronger service, and a stronger nation.”

While expressing gratitude to the Command’s Area Controller, Joe Anani, and officers for their consistent support of COWA, she paid special tribute to her chapter executives for their teamwork and dedication in strengthening the association.